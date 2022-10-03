TSUMo Snacks and Snoop Dogg Release Snazzle Os, the Cannabis-infused, Shareable, Savory Edible Chips

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--

Snoop Dogg is teaming up with TSUMo Snacks, one of the only salty, savory edibles brands on the market, to launch Snazzle Os, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, as part of their newly announced partnership. Debuting in early October 2022 in two flavors, Onion and Spicy Onion, Snazzle Os came to life through a close collaboration between Snoop and the California-based TSUMo Snacks brand, bringing a THC-infused twist to the legendary rapper’s favorite snack. Crackling with bold flavor and 100mg of THC in each bag, Snazzle Os captures the essence of classic snappy onion snacks and provides a more satisfying snacking experience than most other edibles on the market.

Just as Snoop Dogg changed the entertainment and business game, Snazzle Os pivots away from traditionally sweet cannabis-infused edibles and sets a new standard with savory snacks packed with fierce flavor and cannabis extract. Snazzle Os are radical edibles, packages of ring-shaped taste bombs shepherding the cannabis snack experience toward bright new horizons, one crunch at a time.

Snazzle Os will first land on California dispensary shelves at all MedMen locations starting October 6 through October 20. Snazzle Os will launch statewide afterward at additional partner dispensaries across the Golden State.

“I’m excited to partner with TSUMo Snacks to bring some new snack options to the fans,” said Snoop Dogg. “There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I’m bringing the savory THC-infused crispy onion-flavored rings to my home state of California. You know that if I’m going to put my name on something, it’s guaranteed stamped Snoop D-O-Double-G fresh.”

As with all TSUMo Snacks’ cannabis edibles, Snazzle Os leans into the shared cannabis experience, with each 100mg bag designed for groups eager to casually munch on craveable salty snacks. TSUMo Snacks champions the power of sharing edibles and constantly innovates to launch new products that cultivate the social side of cannabis. A concept that is catching fire in California as TSUMo Snacks distribution is up 800% in the last 12 months since launch.

Snazzle Os come in two new zesty flavors:

Onion: If Snoop Dogg put his name on these onion-y edibles, they must be damn good. This bag’s loaded with 100mg of THC and zesty onion flavors, so grab some friends and sizzle the fizzle like your favorite uncle, for shizzle.

Spicy Onion: If Snoop Dogg put his name on these hot onion-y edibles, they must be damn good. This bag’s loaded with 100mg of THC and spicy onion flavors, so grab some friends and sizzle the fizzle like your favorite uncle, for shizzle.

“Teaming up with the iconic Snoop Dogg for this snack collab was something my team and I have been dreaming about,” said TSUMo Snacks co-founder and CEO Caroline Yeh. “Snoop aligns perfectly with TSUMo Snacks’ values, as he has always been authentic to his true self. And we know our fans love Snoop, too! We jumped on the opportunity to collaborate with him to create these salty, crispy, onion-flavored rings that are reminiscent of his own favorite snack. We can’t wait to see what our fans think of this innovative, first-of-its-kind cannabis edible.”

In addition to this quintessential cannabis partnership, the TSUMo Snacks x Uncle Snoop partnership will feature a limited-edition merchandise line, complete with tracksuit, gold chain, socks and more as an homage to classic California hip-hop culture. Superfans will be able to enter to win merch via a social media contest through TSUMo Snacks’ Instagram handle, @Tsumosnacks during key times throughout the year as new merch drops. Fans and followers will need to continue to follow @Tsumosnacks and stay tuned to find out when the next drop will happen.

At the influential trade show Hall of Flowers, October 5-6 in Santa Rosa, Calif., TSUMo Snacks will showcase a custom snacking throne signed by Snoop Dogg, which will be auctioned to benefit his Snoop’s Special Stars charity, the special needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League. The auction, which will benefit inner-city special needs children and adults by giving them the opportunity to participate in football and cheerleading, is a testament to Snoop Dogg and TSUMo Snacks’ shared values of inclusivity and having fun. The auction for the signed snacking throne, which is valued at $3,000, kicked off via RallyUp on September 30 and will close on November 4.

About TSUMo Snacks

TSUMo is an innovative snack food company that brings adult consumers a unique snacking experience by combining familiar savory flavors and cannabis. Guided by the core values of authenticity, relatability and trust, the diverse, woman-led team at TSUMo makes boldly flavored snacks that elevate everyday moments. By combining craveable, familiar flavors with precise amounts of THC, the shareable snacks provide a differentiated infusion in a space crowded by sweet-centric offerings. TSUMo’s in-house cannabis experts and food scientists strictly adhere to safety protocols to ensure that each TSUMo product has a consistent and homogeneous dose of THC, ensuring an enjoyable munching experience. Learn more at TSUMo Snacks.

