KEVN

Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
RAPID CITY, SD
Kansas Reflector

Schmidt objects to federal energy proposal. But Kansas doesn’t have its own plan.

A stalled federal proposal meant to speed up efforts to site transmission and energy projects amounted to a takeover of grid planning, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and other Republican attorneys general wrote to U.S. Senate leaders last week. But Kansas has no statewide energy plan. It’s one of just seven states without one, according […] The post Schmidt objects to federal energy proposal. But Kansas doesn’t have its own plan. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

When will Minnesota Ave construction be completed?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub. “They took out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City Central hosting ‘The Voice’ watch party

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota high school is hosting a watch party to support a student competing on the music TV show “The Voice.”. Rapid City Central announced a watch party will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the Naasz Gymnasium to watch Cobbler student Rowan Grace sing on the TV show. Anyone interested in attending will need to fill out an image release form for the TV show and forms can be picked up from the activities office at the high school.
RAPID CITY, SD

