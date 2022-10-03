Read full article on original website
Current Supreme Court term could impact South Dakota tribes
The Supreme Court of the United States began its fall term Monday with a docket of cases ranging from environmental protections to federal elections. But mixed into the list of arguments is one that could impact tribes in South Dakota and across the country.
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
Schmidt objects to federal energy proposal. But Kansas doesn’t have its own plan.
A stalled federal proposal meant to speed up efforts to site transmission and energy projects amounted to a takeover of grid planning, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and other Republican attorneys general wrote to U.S. Senate leaders last week. But Kansas has no statewide energy plan. It’s one of just seven states without one, according […] The post Schmidt objects to federal energy proposal. But Kansas doesn’t have its own plan. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
South Dakota Department of Education to announce 2023 Teacher of the Year winner
The South Dakota Department of Education will announce the winner of the 2023 Teacher of the Year award for the state on Oct. 13 during a special recognition banquet in Fort Pierre. A winner will be selected from five regional finalists who were chosen to represent their districts because of...
When will Minnesota Ave construction be completed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub. “They took out...
Rapid City Central hosting ‘The Voice’ watch party
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota high school is hosting a watch party to support a student competing on the music TV show “The Voice.”. Rapid City Central announced a watch party will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the Naasz Gymnasium to watch Cobbler student Rowan Grace sing on the TV show. Anyone interested in attending will need to fill out an image release form for the TV show and forms can be picked up from the activities office at the high school.
