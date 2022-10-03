ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 36, died during London Marathon after collapsing just two miles from the finishing line

By Elly Blake For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A 36-year-old man has died after collapsing just two miles from the finishing line of the London Marathon yesterday, event organisers have confirmed.

The runner, from south-east England, collapsed between mile 23 and 24 of the course, which covers between Monument and Blackfriars in central London.

Despite receiving immediate medical treatment and ambulance assistance within three minutes, the participant later died in hospital.

The TCS London Marathon said in a statement on Monday afternoon: 'With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2022 TCS London Marathon.

'A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJB1v_0iK43u9000
Hundreds of runners pictured crossing Tower Bridge during the London Marathon yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pULp9_0iK43u9000
The London Marathon route map showing the entire 26.2-mile course
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Heuz_0iK43u9000
Runners pictured making their way over Tower Bridge as they take on the 26.2-mile course of the London Marathon yesterday

'Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends.

'The family has requested privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes.

'The cause of death will be established later through medical examination.'

Yesterday saw 42,000 elite and amateur runners take part in the 26.2-mile course from Greenwich Park to the Mall near Buckingham Palace.

Thousands of spectators lined the route to cheer on runners as they took on the physical challenge.

In the elite races, Kenya's Amos Kipruto, won the elite men's title in 2:04:38 in his debut on the course.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's 23-year-old Yalemzerf Yehualaw, clocked 2:17:25 and became the youngest ever female winner of the London Marathon.

Sunday's TCS London Marathon marked the third time it has taken place in October after it was moved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers said the race, which raises millions of pounds for charity, will be returning to its traditional spring slot in 2023, taking place on April 23.

