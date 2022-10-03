Emera, Nova Scotia Power and United Way launch Hurricane Relief Fund

HALIFAX/KJIPUKTUK, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--

United Ways in Halifax, Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton are launching the United Hurricane Relief Fund, powered by a $250,000 investment from Emera Inc. and Nova Scotia Power. The fund will provide immediate relief funding to help community agencies supporting those most in need in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

“When a disaster like a hurricane occurs, it disproportionately impacts people living in poverty,” says Sara Napier, President and CEO of United Way Halifax. “Community agencies are often a first point of contact and a trusted resource for vulnerable and marginalized community members. Our agencies have seen unprecedented demand for food, transportation and other basic needs. This partnership with Emera and Nova Scotia Power helps us take real-time action to address these demands and support those most impacted.”

The establishment of the United Hurricane Relief Fund enables funds to be disbursed immediately to the areas of the province that were hardest hit by Hurricane Fiona – in particular, Cape Breton, Northeastern Nova Scotia, and the Halifax Regional Municipality. The fund will be managed by United Way Halifax in collaboration with the United Way of Pictou County and United Way Cape Breton.

“Hurricane Fiona was the largest hurricane in Canadian history, causing unprecedented devastation across Nova Scotia and disproportionately impacting Nova Scotians living in poverty,” says Scott Balfour, President and CEO of Emera Inc. “By quickly mobilizing with United Way to launch the United Hurricane Relief Fund, our goal is to ensure those most impacted can get the urgent help they need right away. We continue to be inspired by the incredible resiliency and kindness of Atlantic Canadians and hope this investment inspires others in the business community to donate to the relief fund as well if they can.”

“Our crews on the ground are seeing firsthand the damage and devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona,” says Peter Gregg, President and CEO of Nova Scotia Power. “While our teams focus on restoring electricity to those still without power, we know United Way and their community agency partners across Nova Scotia are well- positioned to provide the urgent help needed by many Nova Scotians in the wake of this historic storm.”

About the United Hurricane Relief Fund

The United Hurricane Relief Fund is intended to complement other relief efforts. It will address challenges of low-income Nova Scotians who lost income due to the hurricane, may be precariously employed, face additional barriers associated with mental health challenges, or may be experiencing homelessness or food insecurity. Future efforts may focus on partnerships to support people experiencing homelessness during extreme weather events.

Local organizations and businesses who would like to contribute to the fund are encouraged to contact Liz Struijf-Mandishora at United Way Halifax ( lmandishora@unitedwayhalifax.ca ). An anonymous donor has already stepped up since the fund was established earlier today with an $80,000 contribution, bringing the total impact of the fund to $330,000 so far.

The United Hurricane Relief Fund will focus on a continuum of community needs and supports:

Phase One: Investing money immediately to meet the most urgent needs by distributing community grants to strong community service providers.

Phase Two: Additional funding opportunities will be developed to respond to emergent needs, and then move from recovery to preparedness for future extreme weather events.

United Ways are coordinating a streamlined application process beginning today to ensure funds can be distributed through trusted community agencies as early as this weekend/Monday.

About United Way

United Ways in Nova Scotia are donor-funded, local impact organizations bridging gaps for people experiencing poverty and marginalization. They change lives in their communities by providing funding, creating solutions, partnering with others and advocating for change. United Ways in Nova Scotia are situated in Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people.

About Emera Inc.

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $34 billion in assets and 2021 revenues of more than $5.7 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in three Caribbean countries. As with all community investments made by Emera and its operating companies, this $250,000 contribution comes from shareholder investments and not customer rates. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

About Nova Scotia Power

Nova Scotia Power Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emera Inc. (TSX-EMA), a diversified energy and services company. Nova Scotia Power provides 95% of the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical power to more than 525,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across Nova Scotia. The company is focused on new technologies to enhance customer service and reliability, reduce emissions and add renewable energy. Nova Scotia Power has over 1,700 employees and $4.1 billion in operating assets. Learn more at www.nspower.ca.

