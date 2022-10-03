ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Best friends go from JPS students to teachers

By Thao Ta
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – For Kyla Cousin and Kiara Johnson, their venture into teaching is just beginning.

“It’s been exciting. I’ve always worked in daycares. I’ve always done this work, but never as a teacher. It’s like a dream come true,” said Johnson, a teacher at Van Winkle Elementary.

It’s not coincidence that the two educators are wearing the same dress. Their friendship began at Bailey APAC Middle School and evolved as 2017 graduates of Murrah High School.

“We’ve just grown closer together throughout our matriculation to high school. We went to separate colleges, came back together and decided to teach at Van Wonderful this year. We’re very excited about that,” said Cousin.

In the coming years, the duo plans to open up an early childhood center for children under the age of four right here in the metro area.

“We’ve always shared a passion for kids. Being here for the little time we have been, we’ve seen the need for kids learning as soon as they come out their moms’ bellies, and it really helps the child develop,” said Cousin.

These Jackson Public School teachers give back to the community that they say gave back to them.

“If you’re a parent, truly commit to your student and their learning. Make sure they get that solid foundation at home,” said Johnson.

