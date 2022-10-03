ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore brewery Checkerspot wins national Samuel Adams competition

Baltimore brewery Checkerspot Brewing Company was named the 2022 Samuel Adams Brewer Experienceship winner and will collaborate with the Samuel Adams beer company on a new brew. The “experienceship” allows Checkerspot founders Judy and Rob Neff access to brewing and business resources from Samuel Adams experts, including their founder Jim...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Ivy Presents an Event with Erin Keane and D. Watkins – October 21

The Ivy is excited to present an event with the editor-in-chief of Salon, Erin Keane, and award-winning Baltimore author D. Watkins, in celebration of Erin’s memoir, Runaway: Notes on the Myths That Made Me! With a deft balance of journalistic digging, cultural criticism, and poetic reimagining, Keane pieces together the true story of her mother’s teenage years, questioning almost everything she’s been told about her parents and their relationship. Along the way, she also considers how pop culture has kept similar narratives alive in her.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Q&A with Frederick writer Suzanne Feldman, author of ‘The Witch Bottle and Other Stories’

Suzanne Feldman’s award-winning new collection, “The Witch Bottle and Other Stories,” lays bare the complex lives of characters chasing dreams, redemption and belonging. The first two stories introduce us to visual artists scraping by in distressed Baltimore neighborhoods. Twenty-something, restless and driven, these female protagonists desperately want the recognition their work deserves. Opportunities arrive, but not without costs. Characters must consider what they’re willing to sacrifice to get ahead—their artistic ideals? Their self-respect?
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Virginia State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

‘Abundance’ exhibit opens this weekend at the American Visionary Art Museum

At a time when many Americans are complaining about inflation and supply chain disruptions and generally not having enough of what they want, the American Visionary Art Museum is opening an exhibit about abundance, as seen by visionary artists both within its permanent collection and new to the museum. “ABUNDANCE:...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83

The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Spend the Day at BMI This Saturday

A great place to visit for both adults and families, the Baltimore Museum of Industry is hosting a fun-filled day this Saturday, October 8. Start your day with some fresh produce and tasty treats at BMI’s weekly farmers market, learn more about bats with UMBC graduate, Chris Blume, by building a bat box, and support the industrial super heroes of tomorrow at the 6th annual Baltimore Children’s Business Fair. Check it all out this Saturday, October 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

New cocktail bar Church opens in Old Goucher

A new cocktail bar called Church in Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood is inviting visitors to commune with holy spirits in a different way. Founder and ex-theologian Chelsea Gregoire, formerly the beverage director at True Chesapeake Oyster Co., created Church in an effort to use cocktails and hospitality to generate community and opportunities for others.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
baltimorefishbowl.com

Young Leaders Speak Out

This year, The Associated celebrated six leaders who have made an impact on Baltimore’s Jewish community. We spent time with them to find out what it takes to be a leader and where they go from here. Here is what some of them had to say:. What makes a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy