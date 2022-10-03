ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.  Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County.  Hall was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope Police investigate second fire in 2 days

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is investigating the second fire in two days they believe were intentionally set in the woods N. Section Street and Triangle Drive. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department and Fairhope Police responded to a fire at about 4:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said they believe the fires were intentionally […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6.  Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road.  Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument this morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for ‘terrorist threat’ towards school: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 19-year-old man who made a “terrorist threat’ towards a school in which he was not enrolled in, according to a release from MPD. Terrence Morrissette, 19, was taken into custody and arrested after officers located Morrissette on the 500 block of Bonnett […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road

UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man killed in motorcycle crash identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 2. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was severely injured when his 2003 Harley Davidson hit a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old woman. Faust was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL

