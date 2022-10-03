Read full article on original website
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County. Hall was […]
Fairhope Police investigate second fire in 2 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is investigating the second fire in two days they believe were intentionally set in the woods N. Section Street and Triangle Drive. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department and Fairhope Police responded to a fire at about 4:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said they believe the fires were intentionally […]
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
Family offering $50,000 reward for information about missing man last seen in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is now offering a $50,000 reward for any information about their missing family member. Rusell Marcus Chestang has been missing since May 2021. In February 2022, Chestang’s family offered a $20,000 reward for information about the missing man’s whereabouts. With no leads turning up, the family upped the reward […]
Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6. Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road. Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury awards $6.5 million to woman severely injured in Mobile County wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday awarded $6.5 million to a woman who sued her own insurance company over a 2019 traffic accident that left her severely injured. The accident occurred in August of that year on U.S. 45 between Old Citronelle Highway and Spice Pond Road. An...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Troopers Claim Escambia County (FL) Fire Truck Failed to Yield Right of Way in Crash
The investigation continued Wednesday after Florida Highway Patrol said a fire truck crashed into a car, WEARTV.com reported. It happened on North W Street and Mobile Highway. FHP says the driver of the car was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the report said. Escambia County told WEAR News,...
ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument this morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
1 arrested for ‘terrorist threat’ towards school: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 19-year-old man who made a “terrorist threat’ towards a school in which he was not enrolled in, according to a release from MPD. Terrence Morrissette, 19, was taken into custody and arrested after officers located Morrissette on the 500 block of Bonnett […]
Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
Escambia Co. bus driver cited for reckless driving after causing 4-vehicle crash: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County school bus driver was cited for careless for allegedly causing a crash involving four other vehicles. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the intersection of North Pace Boulevard and St. Mary Avenue. Troopers believe the school bus driver failed to stop at a red light. The […]
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run; FHP still looking for driver
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran a stop sign and crashed into a man on a motorcycle.
Mobile man killed in motorcycle crash identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 2. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was severely injured when his 2003 Harley Davidson hit a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old woman. Faust was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital […]
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating
Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
utv44.com
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
