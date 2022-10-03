Robber shoots 2 rounds into ceiling as he robs Dollar General store, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County deputies said they have caught a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning.

Surveillance cameras inside the store caught images of the man that deputies said walked into the store along Pyne Road dressed all in black, demanded money from one of the store clerks and then shot off two rounds into the store’s ceiling.

Another surveillance camera caught images of a silver pickup truck the robber got away in. Deputies said that around 2 p.m. someone recognized the truck driving along West Point Road.

Deputies caught up to the truck, pulled it over and arrested the man inside.

Deputies identified the driver as Jmonte Shephard, 18, of LaGrange, who was taken into custody and brought to the Troup County Jail.

Investigators have not released what charges Shephard faces at this point.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group