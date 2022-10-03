ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines to suspend John F. Kennedy International Airport service

By Aaron Feis
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — United Airlines will temporarily suspend service at John F. Kennedy International Airport later this month, citing their “too-small-to-be-competitive schedule” at the Queens hub.

The move was confirmed in a statement posted to the airline’s intranet on Monday and shared with PIX11 News in response to an inquiry about service.

The suspension will take effect following the arrival of final inbound flights on Oct. 29, according to the memo, which says that the airline is working to find alternate arrangements for customers who already had flights now affected by the change.

United, which currently runs four flights per day through JFK, indicated last month that it could pull up stakes unless an agreement was reached with the Federal Aviation Administration to expand service to the airport.

While the memo, which is dated Sept. 30, described talks with the FAA as “constructive,” it said it’s become “clear that [the] process to add additional capacity at JFK will take some time.”

“Given our current, too-small-to-be-competitive schedule out of JFK — coupled with the start of the Winter season where more airlines will operate their slots as they resume JFK flying — United has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend service at JFK,” the memo read.

The memo said that United held in-person meetings to ensure its 100 employees at JFK that their jobs were safe and that efforts would be made to smoothly transition them to other stations.

The document described the suspension as “temporary,” and said that the airline “will continue our pursuit of a bigger and more desirable schedule for our customers and be ready to seize those opportunities if and when they surface.” In directing PIX11 News to the memo, a spokesperson for United did not respond to an inquiry about when service could be expected to resume.

John F Kennedy
