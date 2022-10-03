Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 5, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Jesse Dan Whitley (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Maintain Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Pwimsd Marijuana (F), 5) Trafficking In Methamphetamine (F), 6) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 7) Pwimsd Sch Iii Cs (F), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 10) Child Abuse (m) (M), and 11) Other – Free Text (M), at 17889 Shore Farm Rd, Albemarle, on 10/5/2022.
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Randolph County Theft
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to John Glenn Road in Sophia for a reported breaking/entering and theft. Upon arrival, the caller reported items taken and gave information on a possible location of the stolen property. The deputy contacted the Criminal Interdiction Team and responded to the address given on US Hwy 311.
WBTV
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
Iredell County deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County man, 47, reported missing
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County man. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Janice Road off Country Club Road in reference a missing person. The reporting party, a family member, reportedly said that Michael Chad Taylor, 47, lived in the basement of the residence and she had not seen him since Sunday. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and purple shorts.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road
A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
IHOP to open in December
ROCKINGHAM — The new IHOP will be opening in December. An IHOP corporate guest relations staff member initially confirmed th
Upcoming events in Richmond County
Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Car Crash In Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash about two miles west of Pageland, S.C. On October 7th, around 7:30 a.m., troopers were called to a crash on US Highway-601 near SC Highway-9. Officials say that two Freightliner tractor-trailers, a 2020 model...
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
Why are gas prices in NC, US increasing again?
Commuters that drive by the Quik Trip near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport noticed an alarming change Thursday.
WBTV
I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash. The lanes have since reopened. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
Stanly News & Press
Aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Norwood
The running of the bulls has not moved to Stanly County, but one bull is out practicing. A rodeo bull is on the loose in Norwood. Police Chief James Wilson said “it broke through the wall and escaped” from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Extension and Community Association awards Watson scholarships
The Stanly County Extension and Community Association has awarded its 2022 Betty Watson Scholarship winners of $1,000 each. Meredith Simpson of New London, daughter of Brian and Crystal Simpson, was awarded $1,000 to further her education. She is enrolled as a student at NC State University. She is studying Animal Science and Poultry Science, hoping to minor in Extension Education. This summer she did an internship at the N.C. Extension Office at the Ag-Center in Albemarle.
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
WRAL
Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
