LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County man. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Janice Road off Country Club Road in reference a missing person. The reporting party, a family member, reportedly said that Michael Chad Taylor, 47, lived in the basement of the residence and she had not seen him since Sunday. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and purple shorts.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO