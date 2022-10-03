Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Brother Passes Away
Mandy Rose was originally booked to compete in a six-woman tag team match this past Tuesday night on NXT. That didn’t happen because Rose was kayfabe attacked by Alba Fyre in the parking lot. The reality is a very sad one. The actual reason behind WWE’s decision to pull...
RELATED PEOPLE
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
Ever since his main roster in 2020, Riddle was part of a tag team with RK-Bro. The duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championships. The two men would continue as a team until Randy Orton suffered a serious injury. Since then, Riddle has been on his own and embarked...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him
JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Says Nobody On WWE’s Roster Is On His & Roman Reigns’ Level
Seth Rollins has come a long way since his WWE main roster debut back in 2012. He is now one of the most popular wrestlers on the promotion’s roster and his accomplishments speak for themselves. In fact, he believes there is no one else in the company that comes close his or Roman Reigns’ level.
ringsidenews.com
Oney Lorcan Working As Full-Time WWE Performance Center Coach
Oney Lorcan was one of the top stars in NXT for a long time. He was known for his in-ring prowess and vicious mean streak, as Lorcan would dismantle his opponents. Lorcan was released by WWE back in November of last year, as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. He also did not have a 90-day no-compete clause following his WWE release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Jake Roberts Told Vince McMahon Not To Change The Undertaker’s Character
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans and became a living legend. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. For thirty years, the Deadman continued to strike fear into the hearts of his opponents as well as his fans. His sheer dedication to his gimmick remains without competition.
ringsidenews.com
LA Knight’s In-Ring Debut & More Announced For WWE SmackDown Next Week
LA Knight had solid matches against the likes of Cameron Grimes and Bron Breakker in NXT, but Vince McMahon had different plans for him on the main roster. With Vince long gone from WWE, Knight will finally make his in-ring debut next week on WWE SmackDown. LA Knight will square...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Changing Up Every Brand’s Announce Team
Every few years, WWE tends to refresh the announce teams for all of their brands in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. That trend is continuing. According to WWE, there is a shuffling of announcers being moved around. Jimmy Smith is out and being replaced by Kevin Patrick and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley will return to the company for the Monday Night Brand in the same role.
ringsidenews.com
Cary Silkin Tried To Bring CM Punk To ROH Before His AEW Return
CM Punk was absent from the world of pro wrestling after walking out on WWE back in 2014. Fans had all but given up when it came to his pro wrestling return as well. The Secon City Saint finally made his return to pro wrestling as he debuted during AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Punk made a huge impact in AEW, becoming their World Champion twice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Potential Spoiler On Plan For SmackDown Star’s Return
Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 following her release. Afterwards, she eventually won the Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Carmella but lost them at WrestleMania 38. As previously reported, Queen Vega is set to make her return on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Now...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Double Standard For Liv Morgan
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. Rousey was unable to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She then attacked both Morgan and a referee, getting suspended as a result.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Wishes He Could’ve Managed Andrade El Idolo In AEW
Ric Flair made headlines after requesting his release from WWE last year. It was previously said that Ric Flair wants one more in-ring run. He has teased that on numerous occasions as well. As many fans are aware by now, Andrade El Idolo is Ric Flair’s son-in-law and due to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Drops Insane ‘Let Me In’ QR Code Tease During SmackDown
WWE has been piquing fan interest in their weekly shows with repetitive QR code teases. Fans believe that the tease are hinting at the return of Bray Wyatt. The company dropped another major Bray Wyatt tease during SmackDown tonight. The latest QR code tease featured Huskus, one of the characters...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Confirmed Debut For This Week’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has been undergoing quite a few changes since Triple H took charge as the head of Creative. It is needless to say that fans have certainly been happier since this as well. It was recently reported that NXT stars Legado Del Fantasma were set to debut on the SmackDown brand imminently, with that debut taking place as soon as this week’s Smackdown.
ringsidenews.com
Xavier Woods Teases Big Game Rematch With Kenny Omega
Xavier Woods is an avid gamer in real life. The real-life Austin Watson has his own gaming channel, UpUpDownDown, as well. Xavier Woods is great friends with fellow professional wrestler and AEW star Kenny Omega. Xavier Woods took to Twitter on Wednesday and dropped a major tease in regards to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Ripped For Tearing Down Austin Theory With Recent Booking
Austin Theory worked hard to establish himself as one of the most gifted young stars in WWE. He got his first break back in NXT thanks to Johnny Gargano’s The Way and soon found himself on the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. Austin Theory improved...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Teases White Rabbit Reveal For Extreme Rules During SmackDown
WWE has got the pro wrestling world talking with their QR code teases on weekly TV programming. The company dropped multiple teases during SmackDown tonight as well. It seems that the big reveal is finally happening tomorrow at Extreme Rules. The most recent white rabbit tease shows the animal running...
Comments / 0