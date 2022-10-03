Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Centier Bank donates $1,000 to Suicide Prevention Center of St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Centier Bank donated $1,000 to the Suicide Prevention Center of St. Joseph County for the center's upcoming Race to Save Lives - Walk for Hope event. The event is the center's annual fundraiser and will be held on October 15 at Howard Park. Money raised...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana food banks welcome federal SNAP benefit boost, but say it’s not enough
The maximum amount of money people can get from the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, increased 12.5 percent starting this month. The adjustment would mean that a family of four getting maximum benefits from SNAP now get $939 a week instead of $835. “Every...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
More ramp closures coming to I-80/94, patching work to close State Road 2
More ramp closures are coming to I-80/94 next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramps from Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16. Another eastbound lane will be closed, as well. Meanwhile, State Road...
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
Deadly mosquito-transmitted virus found in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Health is warning that potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in two Northern Indiana counties.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
WLWT 5
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Florida to pay Indiana National Guard $130K after they flew in for hurricane, then were sent home
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were on their way when they...
vincennespbs.org
Applications being taken for winter energy bill help
Households that may struggle paying energy and water bills this winter can apply for assistance. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority opened applications this week for Indiana’s Energy and Water Assistance Programs. The programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs,...
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic
NILES, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic today to help vaccinate community members ages 18 and older. Those ages 65 and older or at a higher risk of getting sick were offered higher doses of the vaccine. The vaccination drive-thru continues on Friday from 9...
WANE-TV
Indiana DNR to stock channel catfish across state
(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish. DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish. The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police
The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight
The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
