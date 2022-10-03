ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town

Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
More ramp closures coming to I-80/94, patching work to close State Road 2

More ramp closures are coming to I-80/94 next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramps from Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16. Another eastbound lane will be closed, as well. Meanwhile, State Road...
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Indiana officials urge residents to beware of mosquito bites due to rare virus

INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Residents are also encouraged to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. "EEE ('triple...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Applications being taken for winter energy bill help

Households that may struggle paying energy and water bills this winter can apply for assistance. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority opened applications this week for Indiana’s Energy and Water Assistance Programs. The programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs,...
Spectrum Health Lakeland hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic

NILES, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic today to help vaccinate community members ages 18 and older. Those ages 65 and older or at a higher risk of getting sick were offered higher doses of the vaccine. The vaccination drive-thru continues on Friday from 9...
Indiana DNR to stock channel catfish across state

(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish. DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish. The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early...
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana

Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight

The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
