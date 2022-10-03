Watch: Market Movers Americas, Oct. 3-7: Oil and gas producers may cut capex in 2023, rail could impact coal to US power plants

Read full article on original website
PE test drives blockchain; high risk continues in consumer discretionary sector
S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week. Blockchain technology is increasingly looking like the key that could unlock a huge new market for private equity: the global mass affluent, a group that holds about $80 trillion in investable capital, according to one oft-cited estimate by Blackstone Inc. President Jonathan Gray.
