Homer, MI

Homer, MI
wtvbam.com

Planning Commission approves DWV request for North Hanchett property

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a request from DWV Properties on Monday night for a Special Land Use Permit for property at 55 and 59 North Hanchett. City Planner Dean Walrack said the applicants want to combine the two parcels into a single property that...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Caywood Propane finishes renovation at 8 South Monroe, awarded $10,000 rebate

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Caywood Propane Gas, Incorporated was presented with a $10,000 rebate award from the Coldwater Downtown Development Authority Building Improvement Program fund on Thursday following the completion of a mixed-use development at 8 South Monroe. The three story building now has five upper-story apartment units and...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Route change made for Quincy High School Homecoming Parade

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A different route will be used Friday night for the Quincy Homecoming Parade after conversations were held involving school officials, the Village Manager and the Police Chief. It was posted on the Quincy Community School’s Facebook page that the last parade that was put on...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Union City retains Shield after 48-6 win over Bronson

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their sixth straight game and kept possession of the Shield for the next year as they defeated the Bronson Vikings 48-6 on Friday night at Alumni Field. The Chargers recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the game...
BRONSON, MI

