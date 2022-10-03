Read full article on original website
Kuntry Farms owner say human waste found in field was a “complete accident”
HOMER TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The owner of Kuntry Farms near Homer says the recent discovery of human waste in a produce field was a “complete accident”. Andy Stutzman says he and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to make sure it does not happen again.
MDHHS offering program to help prevent infant deaths due to unsafe sleep environments
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The state Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michigan residents to insure that infants are sleeping safely. October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month and MHHS officials emphasize that a few simple but essential steps can help prevent unnecessary tragedy. These steps...
Coldwater Housing Matters now overseeing Family Promise homeless shelter program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After recent leadership changes and struggles to find the necessary support to keep operations running, the Family Promise Board has voted to transfer the only homeless shelter program in Coldwater to another non-profit agency with a similar mission. The new agency overseeing Family Promise is...
Commissioners told Maple Lawn does not need first increment of $1 million advance at this time
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners were told during their work session on Thursday that Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Rehabilitation does not need the first increment of a $1 million advance at this time. It was agreed in August the advance would in...
Work being conducted in Union City right-of-ways as part of DWAM grant
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – As part of a drinking water asset management grant the Village of Union City received from the state and is paying for, work will be conducted in right of ways around the Village during the next couple of weeks. You may see village crew...
Planning Commission approves DWV request for North Hanchett property
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a request from DWV Properties on Monday night for a Special Land Use Permit for property at 55 and 59 North Hanchett. City Planner Dean Walrack said the applicants want to combine the two parcels into a single property that...
Caywood Propane finishes renovation at 8 South Monroe, awarded $10,000 rebate
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Caywood Propane Gas, Incorporated was presented with a $10,000 rebate award from the Coldwater Downtown Development Authority Building Improvement Program fund on Thursday following the completion of a mixed-use development at 8 South Monroe. The three story building now has five upper-story apartment units and...
Battle Creek company to get over $500,000 from 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday, October 5 that 51 “Build to Scale” grants totaling $47 million are on their way to organizations that support technology entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation and fuel economic growth. One Michigan company in Battle Creek...
Calhoun County Senior Services hosting Senior Health/Safety Fair on Thursday
TEKONSHA, MI (WTVB) – Calhoun County Senior Services will present the first Tekonsha Senior Health and Safety Fair at the Tekonsha Fire Station on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.. The Tekonsha Fire Station is located at 166 Spires Parkway in Tekonsha. The timing of the event coincides...
Coldwater BPU crew returns home after helping to restore power in Florida
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Three linemen and an apprentice from the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities are back home after they were among numerous crews from around the country who helped restore power in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power for nearly two million Florida residents. B.P.U. Director Paul...
Route change made for Quincy High School Homecoming Parade
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A different route will be used Friday night for the Quincy Homecoming Parade after conversations were held involving school officials, the Village Manager and the Police Chief. It was posted on the Quincy Community School’s Facebook page that the last parade that was put on...
Questions on Ovid Township solar project still need answers, no action taken by Planning Commission
OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – No action was taken by the Ovid Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night as a public hearing was held on a Special Land Use request concerning the Apex Solar- Coldwater River Solar Project. The applicants are requesting approval of the Site Plan and Special...
Female pedestrian critically injured when struck by vehicle on SR 120 near Fremont, Indiana
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An Angola woman was critically injured Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on State Road 120 west of Fremont. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded just before 6:50 a.m. and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road which was driven by 27-year-old Kaylee Phibbs of Bronson.
Herbert hired as new Bronson Junior/Senior High School Principal by school board
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson School Board formally approved the hiring of John Herbert as the new Principal at Bronson Junior/Senior High School during their monthly meeting on Monday night. It’s a homecoming for Herbert who graduated from Bronson High School in 1996. He started his new...
Quincy’s Amy Paradine honored by the Basketball Coaches’ Association of Michigan
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Amy Paradine has been involved in coaching, running the clock, and score keeping for the past 27 years at Quincy Community Schools. Her work was recognized this week as she was inducted into the Basketball Coaches’ Association of Michigan’s “Hall of Honor”.
Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
Union City retains Shield after 48-6 win over Bronson
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City Chargers won their sixth straight game and kept possession of the Shield for the next year as they defeated the Bronson Vikings 48-6 on Friday night at Alumni Field. The Chargers recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the game...
