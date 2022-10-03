Read full article on original website
Group tries to block marijuana legalization in North Dakota
FARGO – An addiction counselor who helped defeat a marijuana legalization proposal in North Dakota four years ago has launched an opposition group seeking to do it again this November. The group, Healthy and Productive North Dakota, is forming less than five weeks before Election Day and after some...
Minnesota attorney general says Fleet Farm sold guns to straw buyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer negligently sold guns to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit alleges...
ND Farm Bureau & ND Farmers Union against term limits measure
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union are collaborating against an initiated measure for term limits for state leaders. If measure 1 passes, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor to two four-year terms in office and state legislators to eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate. As of now, elected leaders serve four-year terms with no restrictions on length of service.
