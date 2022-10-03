ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group tries to block marijuana legalization in North Dakota

FARGO – An addiction counselor who helped defeat a marijuana legalization proposal in North Dakota four years ago has launched an opposition group seeking to do it again this November. The group, Healthy and Productive North Dakota, is forming less than five weeks before Election Day and after some...
ND Farm Bureau & ND Farmers Union against term limits measure

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union are collaborating against an initiated measure for term limits for state leaders. If measure 1 passes, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor to two four-year terms in office and state legislators to eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate. As of now, elected leaders serve four-year terms with no restrictions on length of service.
