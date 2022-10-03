NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union are collaborating against an initiated measure for term limits for state leaders. If measure 1 passes, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor to two four-year terms in office and state legislators to eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate. As of now, elected leaders serve four-year terms with no restrictions on length of service.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO