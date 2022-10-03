ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox17

Help children get the medical treatment they need through CURE International

Parenting is a universal responsibility and honor: Mothers and fathers love their children in Uganda just as much as Michigander parents love their sons and daughters. CURE International offers parents in the United States a unique opportunity to help other parents on the other side of the world who are desperate for medical attention for their children.
