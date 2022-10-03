ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

Police: Assault suspect kicked, swung at officers

According to the Manassas City Police Department, officers responded to the 8000 block of Butternut Street for a report of assault just before 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 1. When they got there, the responding officers tried to arrest the suspect, who swung at them. The suspect hit one of the officers while doing so, causing major injuries.
MANASSAS, VA
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA
dcwitness.org

Judge Issues Bench Warrant for Defendant who Violated Release Conditions

During an Oct. 6 hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt issued a bench warrant for a homicide defendant, who is incarcerated at the Fairfax County Detention Center. Jose Ramos, 35, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to the death of 58-year-old Eduardo Cruz. Cruz was found unresponsive in a vehicle on the 4800 block of Colorado Avenue, NW on Jan. 25. Cruz later succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 29.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
RESTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stolen handgun in Stafford traced to juveniles

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked throughout the weekend to recover a stolen handgun and three juveniles are now charged with offenses related to the theft. On October 1st Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a report of a stolen Tisas 9mm handgun from an apartment in England Run. Detectives H.D. Young and J.A. Hinson assisted in the investigation and the firearm was recovered on October 2nd.
STAFFORD, VA

