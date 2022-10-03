Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Traffic stops canceled on I-95 in Fredericksburg area & New I-95 height restriction announcedWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over Ricardo Singleton, 27, as part of […]
PHOTOS: Police release Wells Fargo armed robbery suspect photos
The robbery took place at Wells Fargo on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in the Manassas area. Police say the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller and flashed a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the bank.
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
Police looking for man who allegedly hitched ride while running from officers
Officers with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office are continuing their search for a man wanted for multiple crimes, including felony drug possession, after he allegedly hitched a ride with a stranger while on the run from police.
Police: Assault suspect kicked, swung at officers
According to the Manassas City Police Department, officers responded to the 8000 block of Butternut Street for a report of assault just before 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 1. When they got there, the responding officers tried to arrest the suspect, who swung at them. The suspect hit one of the officers while doing so, causing major injuries.
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
dcwitness.org
Judge Issues Bench Warrant for Defendant who Violated Release Conditions
During an Oct. 6 hearing, DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt issued a bench warrant for a homicide defendant, who is incarcerated at the Fairfax County Detention Center. Jose Ramos, 35, is charged with second-degree murder while armed in connection to the death of 58-year-old Eduardo Cruz. Cruz was found unresponsive in a vehicle on the 4800 block of Colorado Avenue, NW on Jan. 25. Cruz later succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 29.
Man wanted for felonies leaves traffic stop in Dumfries, police searching
Prince William County officers are looking for a man wanted for multiple felonies after he left a traffic stop in Dumfries on Wednesday evening.
Fredericksburg Police seeking to identify Kohl’s shoplifting suspects
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say shoplifted from a Kohl's in the Central Park area.
2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
fox5dc.com
Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.
Suspected Drug User In PWC Wanted After Escaping, Fleeing From Arresting Officers: Police
A wanted man pulled a fast one on police officers attempting to arrest him in Prince William County when he escaped custody and was able to run away from custody, authorities announced. Woodbridge resident Isaiah Dimitri Hall, 25, is at large after making his great escape from members of the...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Now Identified (and Still Wanted) in Attempted Purse Snatching That Was Caught on Video in March
A suspect has been identified in an attempted robbery of another person that occurred at the Chick-fil-A in the 12000 block of Tech Road. The suspect, who was caught on video, has been identified as Jamara Hampton. Original press release from MCPD and photos of the suspect, who is wanted, can be seen below:
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
rockvillenights.com
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
fredericksburg.today
Stolen handgun in Stafford traced to juveniles
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked throughout the weekend to recover a stolen handgun and three juveniles are now charged with offenses related to the theft. On October 1st Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a report of a stolen Tisas 9mm handgun from an apartment in England Run. Detectives H.D. Young and J.A. Hinson assisted in the investigation and the firearm was recovered on October 2nd.
