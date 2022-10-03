Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
WWE Issues Statement After Sara Lee’s Death
The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Sara Lee, who passed away on Thursday at 30-years-old. WWE issued a statement following the demise of Sara Lee. WWE offered its condolences to Sara Lee’s family, friends and fans, noting that Sara Lee was an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. Check out the tweet below.
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
Liv Morgan Narrowly Escaped Injury Before WWE Extreme Rules
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules in an Extreme Rules match. The much-hyped bout has fans buzzing about who will walk out of Extreme Rules as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. However, the match wouldn’t be taking place...
Mandy Rose’s Brother Passes Away
Mandy Rose was originally booked to compete in a six-woman tag team match this past Tuesday night on NXT. That didn’t happen because Rose was kayfabe attacked by Alba Fyre in the parking lot. The reality is a very sad one. The actual reason behind WWE’s decision to pull...
Liv Morgan Discovered She’s A Masochist Before WWE Extreme Rules
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. After becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion, things have been going in a certain direction for Morgan. The former Riott Squad member retained her title against Ronda Rousey at...
Bandido Agrees To Sign AEW Contract
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
Ever since his main roster in 2020, Riddle was part of a tag team with RK-Bro. The duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championships. The two men would continue as a team until Randy Orton suffered a serious injury. Since then, Riddle has been on his own and embarked...
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
Ric Flair Wishes He Could’ve Managed Andrade El Idolo In AEW
Ric Flair made headlines after requesting his release from WWE last year. It was previously said that Ric Flair wants one more in-ring run. He has teased that on numerous occasions as well. As many fans are aware by now, Andrade El Idolo is Ric Flair’s son-in-law and due to...
John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him
JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Double Standard For Liv Morgan
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. Rousey was unable to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She then attacked both Morgan and a referee, getting suspended as a result.
Becky Lynch Rocking Longer Hair Amid WWE Television Absence
Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. The Man has also been part of numerous historic moments over the past few years. Big TIme Becks was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW...
Air Date Revealed For Vice TV’s ‘Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon’ Documentary
Vince McMahon is one of the most iconic figures in the world of professional wrestling. The former Chairman of WWE is responsible for taking WWE to the level that it is at today. Hence, to commemorate the legacy of Vince McMahon, VICE has prepared a special two-hour documentary on the...
WWE Now Selling Interesting Cody Rhodes Merchandise
Cody Rhodes is known for a lot of things, and giving out his weight belt to a lucky fan at ringside is one of those things. Now, it seems WWE is cashing in on that. While the American Nightmare nurses his torn pec, WWE is pushing out new merchandise. Fans can now get their hands on one of his trademark pieces of merchandise.
Tony Khan Thought Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Were His Friends
AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The product has undergone many changes since then, but quite a few improvements can still be made. The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw the best wrestlers from both promotions compete in solid matches. It was a huge success, as fans were exposed to many new wrestlers they had never seen before.
Cody Rhodes Responds To People Taking Credit For AEW
Cody Rhodes was the arguably the hottest free agent when he left WWE. The American Nightmare played his cards right and ended being one of the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling. Now he’s reminding people of his contributions to the promotion. Cody Rhodes took to Instagram Stories on...
