Fort Hood, TX

III Armored Corps hosting change of command ceremony

By Matt McGovern
 4 days ago

FORT HOOD, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – III Armored Corps will be hosting a change-of-command ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The event will take place at the Flagpole at III Armored Corps Headquarters. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe will assume duties as commander of III Armored Corps from Lt. Gen. Pat White.

The Fort Hood Press Center says Bernabe most recently served as the commander of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, and will be promoted to lieutenant general before the change of command. Prior to his assignment to the 1st Armored Division, Bernabe served as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe.

Bernabe is an infantry officer and a 1992 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. The Press Center says Bernabe is no stranger to Fort Hood – he commanded the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, here and on rotation to Korea, from 2014 to 2016.

White has been in command of the III Armored Corps since June 2019. During his tenure, he also served as the commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve from September 2019 to September 2020.

