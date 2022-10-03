ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Two people die in separate homicides hours apart on Sunday night

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
Detectives in Las Vegas are investigating two homicides that happened overnight on Monday.

The killings happened less than three hours apart and about 6 miles from one another, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Lt. Jason Johansson says police responded to a shooting at a bus stop on Nellis Boulevard, just north of Tropicana Avenue shortly before 7: 50 p.m.

When police got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

"What we believe is that the victim was involved in an ongoing verbal altercation with another male, it turned into a fight, and the suspect shot our victim," Johansson said.

After the shooting, the suspect ran away. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, Johansson said.

Just a short drive away from that homicide, police responded to reports of a stabbing on Pacific Street near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue. Police say the stabbing happened outside a home around 10:15 p.m.

After investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section, police say that the victim was at a residence when the suspect arrived and confronted the victim about an ongoing property dispute. Police said an altercation ensued. During that time, the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they later died.

Lt. Johansson says anyone with information on either of these homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Marly Duran
4d ago

There's a reason for this violence. It's not "the devil" or "end of days" it's lack of education and basic respect for others. The availability of guns adds to it. We need to work with young people to fight this trend. Volunteer at local elementary schools and set a good example. Kids need better role models.

Susan Frederick
4d ago

What is sheriff Lombardo doing for all these killings hes lihe's letting it happen he doesn't care we cannot let him become governor I know he will destroy us this have a nice day

