Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Thursday Night Football predictions, spread, player props and free pick

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 5 begins with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and there is very little separating...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

FanDuel promo code and deposit bonus plus a Lions vs. Patriots free pick

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week Five in the NFL kicked off with the Indianapolis Colts edging out the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and that’s just...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State star running back set for professional boxing debut

Le’Veon Bell is moving on from boxing a fellow former NFL player to boxing a former UFC fighter. Bell, the former Michigan State and All-Pro running back, will fight against Uriah Hall in a Oct. 29 match in Glendale, Arizona. The two will fight at 195 pounds with 10-ounce gloves. The match will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Nike NFL Pegasus shoes come in Detroit Lions colors

Grab a pair of Nike Pegasus 39 running shoes to support the Detroit Lions or just look super cool in the running shoes during Nike’s NFL shoe launch. NFL fans everywhere can grab a pair of the newly released NFL Nike Pegasus 39 running shoes to represent their favorite teams.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

$1,000 FanDuel promo code for Thursday Night Football plus our best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 5 of the NFL kicks off with an AFC showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. FanDuel Sportsbook has the perfect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MLive.com

Amon-Ra St. Brown could play in New England after practicing; no Charles Harris

ALLEN PARK -- It looks like Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to try to play in New England after all. The Lions’ budding star has been sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago when Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson landed on him. He did not play in the loss last weekend against Seattle, then continued to sit out practice this week.
DETROIT, MI
Tom Green
MLive.com

What Givani Smith needs to show to earn Red Wings roster spot

DETROIT – Givani Smith provides a different dimension with his size, physicality and abrasiveness, and the Detroit Red Wings probably hoped he would have secured a roster spot by now. But five years after being drafted, three years after his NHL debut, and age 24, Smith continues battling for...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Sunday Night Football prediction and spread for Bengals vs. Ravens

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Week 5 Sunday slate concludes with an interesting AFC North clash between last season’s AFC champions the Cincinnati Bengals and the...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

Lions vs. Patriots prediction and odds: Is Dan Campbell on the hot seat?

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. After a thrilling overtime finish against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, the New England Patriots welcome in the Detroit Lions in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions vs. Patriots picks and injury report for Sunday, NFL Week 5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are both coming off of close losses in Week 4 and will be looking to bounce...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Packers vs. Giants London prediction, odds and best bets for NFL Week 5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will continue with the second chapter of this year’s London series. It features the New York...
NFL

