FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Thursday Night Football predictions, spread, player props and free pick
NFL Week 5 begins with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and there is very little separating...
Lions lose Charles Harris from struggling defense; Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have the worst defense in the league. Now they’re going to have to figure out how to turn it around without two of their three most productive pass rushers in New England. Edge defender Charles Harris has been officially ruled out to play...
FanDuel promo code and deposit bonus plus a Lions vs. Patriots free pick
Week Five in the NFL kicked off with the Indianapolis Colts edging out the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and that's just...
Former Michigan State star running back set for professional boxing debut
Le’Veon Bell is moving on from boxing a fellow former NFL player to boxing a former UFC fighter. Bell, the former Michigan State and All-Pro running back, will fight against Uriah Hall in a Oct. 29 match in Glendale, Arizona. The two will fight at 195 pounds with 10-ounce gloves. The match will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.
Nike NFL Pegasus shoes come in Detroit Lions colors
Grab a pair of Nike Pegasus 39 running shoes to support the Detroit Lions or just look super cool in the running shoes during Nike’s NFL shoe launch. NFL fans everywhere can grab a pair of the newly released NFL Nike Pegasus 39 running shoes to represent their favorite teams.
$1,000 FanDuel promo code for Thursday Night Football plus our best bet
Week 5 of the NFL kicks off with an AFC showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
Lions’ D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown unlikely to play in New England
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are unlikely to play in New England after missing yet another practice on Thursday, their fifth in a row. Both players sustained ankle injuries in the loss against Minnesota two weeks ago, while Swift also...
Amon-Ra St. Brown could play in New England after practicing; no Charles Harris
ALLEN PARK -- It looks like Amon-Ra St. Brown is going to try to play in New England after all. The Lions’ budding star has been sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago when Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson landed on him. He did not play in the loss last weekend against Seattle, then continued to sit out practice this week.
The Lions have the NFL’s worst defense. Aaron Glenn is determined to fix it.
ALLEN PARK -- Aaron Glenn opens every news conference with an opening statement that usually highlights some positives from his defense. But four days after the league’s worst defense bottomed out with its most horrifying performance of the year, there weren’t many positives to highlight. Glenn didn’t even...
What Givani Smith needs to show to earn Red Wings roster spot
DETROIT – Givani Smith provides a different dimension with his size, physicality and abrasiveness, and the Detroit Red Wings probably hoped he would have secured a roster spot by now. But five years after being drafted, three years after his NHL debut, and age 24, Smith continues battling for...
Sunday Night Football prediction and spread for Bengals vs. Ravens
The NFL Week 5 Sunday slate concludes with an interesting AFC North clash between last season's AFC champions the Cincinnati Bengals and the...
Lions vs. Patriots prediction and odds: Is Dan Campbell on the hot seat?
After a thrilling overtime finish against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, the New England Patriots welcome in the Detroit Lions in...
Lions vs. Patriots picks and injury report for Sunday, NFL Week 5
The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are both coming off of close losses in Week 4 and will be looking to bounce...
Packers vs. Giants London prediction, odds and best bets for NFL Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will continue with the second chapter of this year's London series. It features the New York...
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole in reported altercation at Warriors practice
Former players with Michigan’s two rival schools reportedly came to blows with one another months after winning an NBA title together. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had a “physical altercation” at the Golden State Warriors’ Wednesday practice, according to a report from The Athletic. Green could...
