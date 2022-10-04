NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Related
Odell Beckham Jr. dropped by Giants' facility on Monday
On the same day the New York Giants hosted safety Landon Collins for a visit, another familiar face dropped by the East Rutherford facilities. Although he was not there on official NFL business, former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stopped by to visit some friends, including Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard.
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker
The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors
The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Packers
The New York Giants (3-1) will visit the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Sunday. That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Packers’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.
Chad Powers to the rescue for QB-needy Giants?
Have no fear, Chad Powers is here. Maybe he can save the Giants, who are currently plagued by quarterback injuries. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In a Twitter thread, Omaha Productions offered up the services of Eli Manning’s alias. Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday:. With Daniel Jones...
Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers. Jones is considered day-to-day and said "I'm good" when asked to assess his ankle injury in the aftermath of the Giants' (3-1) win over the Chicago Bears. Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were both injured in the Week 4 victory. Jones bent his leg awkwardly on a tackle in the third quarter...
Landon Collins signing with the Giants
The New York Giants are signing free agent Landon Collins. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Collins is planning on traveling with the team to London to be around his new team. Collins was originally drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2015 and is returning to the team after spending three seasons in Washington. The 28-year-old can move around the field and play a variety of positions which should help the Giants' defense be more dynamic in the weeks ahead.
Matthew Stafford is the Worst QB in the NFC West Right Now
Following the Niners beatdown of the Rams on Monday Night Football, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe reassess the NFC West.
Giants adding free agent Landon Collins in East Rutherford reunion
Landon Collins is headed back to the Giants. The free agent safety is signing with New York, reuniting the former member of the organization with his old team, which was first reported by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. He is joining the Giants in London to be around the club during its Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) travel to meet the Carolina Panthers (1-3) Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff from Charlotte is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Panthers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The 49ers...
Some Packers will fly from Green Bay to London on Virgin Atlantic 'Dreamliner'
Plane spotters may want to make the trip out to GRB with their cameras for the arrival of a special Virgin Atlantic 787‐900 “Dreamliner” plane set to carry some of the team and staff across the pond.
