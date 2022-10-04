ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

By Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection
The Connection
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMkFe_0iK405cL00

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker

The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors

The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
State
New Jersey State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
NJ.com

Chad Powers to the rescue for QB-needy Giants?

Have no fear, Chad Powers is here. Maybe he can save the Giants, who are currently plagued by quarterback injuries. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In a Twitter thread, Omaha Productions offered up the services of Eli Manning’s alias. Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday:. With Daniel Jones...
NFL
The Connection

Giants QB Daniel Jones planning to start vs. Packers in London

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones plans to start Sunday in London when New York faces the Green Bay Packers. Jones is considered day-to-day and said "I'm good" when asked to assess his ankle injury in the aftermath of the Giants' (3-1) win over the Chicago Bears. Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were both injured in the Week 4 victory. Jones bent his leg awkwardly on a tackle in the third quarter...
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Landon Collins signing with the Giants

The New York Giants are signing free agent Landon Collins. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Collins is planning on traveling with the team to London to be around his new team. Collins was originally drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2015 and is returning to the team after spending three seasons in Washington. The 28-year-old can move around the field and play a variety of positions which should help the Giants' defense be more dynamic in the weeks ahead.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears
msn.com

Giants adding free agent Landon Collins in East Rutherford reunion

Landon Collins is headed back to the Giants. The free agent safety is signing with New York, reuniting the former member of the organization with his old team, which was first reported by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. He is joining the Giants in London to be around the club during its Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
276
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy