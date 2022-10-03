Here's how much tickets to the Warriors' home opener cost

The Oct. 18 match against the Los Angeles Lakers will include a championship ring ceremony and banner raising for the Golden State Warriors. This will be the first ceremony to take place at Chase Center. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Golden State Warriors' home opener against the Los Angeles Lakers is proving to be the hottest, and most expensive, ticket in town.

The Warriors will receive their championship rings and raise their first banner at Chase Center Oct. 18 opposite Lebron James and his squad.

According to Arash Markazi, founder and CEO of The Sporting Tribune, the Warriors-Lakers game is the second most expensive regular season NBA game of all-time. Markazi cited numbers from TickPick, an online marketplace.

The average price for the Oct. 18 game is $897 and its cost is bested by none other than Kobe Bryant's last game in 2016, which had an average purchase price of $1,137.

As of Monday morning, tickets are still available in the arena's upper deck section, meaning you'll be pretty close to the very banner being raised to the rafters.

According to StubHub, prices start at roughly $260 before taxes and fees are added.

The Warriors are coming off a preseason trip to Japan, where they bested the Washington Wizards in back-to-back games.

The Dubs are off for one week before they return to the hardwood for an Oct. 9 exhibition game against the Lakers.