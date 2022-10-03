ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Lease

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Tua Tagovailoa should STOP playing football, claims 'concussion doctor' Bennet Omalu, who pleads with the Dolphins QB to 'hang up his helmet and gallantly walk away' at age 24 after scary head injury

Bennet Omalu, a 'concussion doctor', has advised that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 'stop playing' football after suffering the injury last Thursday. Omalu is the famed neuropathologist who discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in former football players. Tagovailoa remains in Concussion Protocol and will miss the Dolphins' Week 5 game against...
NFL
FanSided

Let’s hope Eagles handle concussion concerns with recent events in mind

Week 5’s game approaches, ad the Philadelphia Eagles are banged up. Let’s just discuss three of their players. Jordan Mailata has a shoulder injury. Kyron Johnson and Patrick Johnson have head injuries. As you know, there’s a huge difference. Any injury related to the shoulder can often be diagnosed more easily. As we’ve learned from the unfortunate handling of Tua Tagovailoa‘s recent head injury, those matters may be more difficult to manage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sanjay Gupta
CNN

Mike Ditka Fast Facts

Read CNN's Fast Facts about Mike Ditka and learn more about the Hall of Fame football player and coach.
NFL
CNN

CNN

