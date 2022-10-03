Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
SkySports
Tua Tagovailoa 'could have died' from concussion; Joe Burrow says head injuries are part of the NFL
Ward, who was captain of Leeds Rhinos before he was forced to retire from rugby league at the age of 27 due to concussions he suffered on the field, said: "We need to sit with the understanding that people are getting really ill, whether that's short-term or long-term." Tagovailoa was...
ESPN
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel not fretting outside criticism over team's handling of Tua Tagovailoa
MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't ignorant of the criticism surrounding how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled following an apparent head injury against the Bills on Sept. 25; he's aware of what people's opinions are. But he says he isn't wasting thought on them. Speaking to local media Wednesday,...
Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow says head injuries are 'inherent' risk of playing in NFL
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said on Wednesday that head injuries are an "inherent" risk of playing in the NFL.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
NFL gets another wake-up call on concussions following Joe Burrow's comments | Opinion
Joe Burrow has played in games that he doesn’t even remember. And the Cincinnati Bengals star, mindful of the risks and impact of concussions sustained while playing a brutal sport, chalks it up as an occupational hazard. “I mean, it’s scary,” Burrow said during an interview on the “Colin...
Tua Tagovailoa should STOP playing football, claims 'concussion doctor' Bennet Omalu, who pleads with the Dolphins QB to 'hang up his helmet and gallantly walk away' at age 24 after scary head injury
Bennet Omalu, a 'concussion doctor', has advised that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 'stop playing' football after suffering the injury last Thursday. Omalu is the famed neuropathologist who discovered Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in former football players. Tagovailoa remains in Concussion Protocol and will miss the Dolphins' Week 5 game against...
Let’s hope Eagles handle concussion concerns with recent events in mind
Week 5’s game approaches, ad the Philadelphia Eagles are banged up. Let’s just discuss three of their players. Jordan Mailata has a shoulder injury. Kyron Johnson and Patrick Johnson have head injuries. As you know, there’s a huge difference. Any injury related to the shoulder can often be diagnosed more easily. As we’ve learned from the unfortunate handling of Tua Tagovailoa‘s recent head injury, those matters may be more difficult to manage.
Mike Ditka Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Mike Ditka and learn more about the Hall of Fame football player and coach.
Tom Brady responds to question about NFL concussion controversy after Tua Tagovailoa scare
THE GOAT weighed in on the ongoing concussion debate. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 45, was the latest in an ever-growing line of current and former NFL players to have their say on the league's concussion concerns. During his most recent appearance on the Lets Go! podcast, Brady explained:...
