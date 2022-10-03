ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaim Cohen
4d ago

Great job Pres. Biden. From energy independence and full Emergency Reserves to shades of Pres. Nixon when OPEC embargo began and we rashoned gas. Need to learn from history. Power not Weakness rules

Steve Heifner
4d ago

this is what woke green democrats want..make us suffer more..for there climate change bs

Randy Hadley
4d ago

I hope Obiden and his green new deal freaks are happy they destroyed energy independence.vote red.

nationalinterest.org

China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization

“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
The Conversation U.S.

Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead

Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
