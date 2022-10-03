Read full article on original website
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Epic Mac and Cheese Festival in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorfolk, VA
MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
3 Great Steakhouse in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Community helping VB firefighter battling rare cancer
A Virginia Beach community is coming together to raise money for a beloved firefighter and his family after he was recently diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
Crane on barge catches fire in James River near Newport News shipyard
A crane on a barge caught fire Tuesday night in the James River near Newport News Shipbuilders. No one was hurt. Investigators are trying to figure out how it started.
Chopper 10: Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Part of S Rosemont Road in Virginia Beach is currently closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash. Read the full story HERE.
With a positive attitude, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson steps away from forecasting to handle health issue
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson is all about staying fit. He has the pedal power to bike at least three days a week, for a total of 40 to 60 miles. When he's not on his bike, he's in the water swimming or even rowing.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)
NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
Coastal Virginia prepares for potentially severe flooding
Residents of coastal Virginia were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday.
Family’s discovery adds new twist in mystery disappearance of Eastern Shore woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
USS Gerald R. Ford leaves Hampton Roads on first deployment
Tuesday marked a historic day in Hampton Roads as hundreds of sailors deployed on the USS Gerald R. Ford for the ship's first deployment.
WAVY News 10
Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
Virginia Beach prepares for flooding
Virginia Beach is preparing for flooded roads from a Nor’easter forecasted to create flooding along the Atlantic Coast and southern Chesapeake Bay.
princessanneindy.com
Opinion: The Virginia Beach Police Department should change practices that leave citizens, media in the dark
VIRGINIA BEACH — I recently told a Virginia Beach Police Department spokesperson my company email doesn’t seem to work with a form the department requires when a journalist wants to ask questions. I’d brought up the apparent glitch at the beginning of the year, but I haven’t reached...
Dominion Energy weatherizes home for vet, gives tips to reduce power bill
A Chesapeake family received thousands of dollars worth of home improvements through Dominion Energy's 40 Homes in 40 Days project today.
Historic flooding didn't happen in Norfolk. Here's what to expect Tuesday.
NORFOLK, Va. — Historic flooding didn't hit Norfolk as predicted on Monday. Emergency crews prepared for major flooding, but a high tide reaching 6.5 feet never happened. So, Norfolk city leaders said the local state of emergency would be lifted Tuesday. “So, my understanding of what changed was the...
Virginia Beach to resume normal operations Tuesday
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
Virginia Beach Police add cameras to Oceanfront, SpotShotter technology added
Virginia Beach Police are addressing crime. ShotSpotter technology will be added to two precincts to address gun violence. ShotSpotter pinpoints the location where gunshots are fired.
How many millions of dollars is your city in Hampton Roads paying in overtime?
Millions of your tax dollars are spent paying overtime in cities across the region and the shortage of police officers is putting a strain on the system.
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.
Spirit to offer daily nonstop flights to South Florida at Norfolk airport
According to Spirit Airlines, they will offer travelers affordable, daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting March 8, 2023.
