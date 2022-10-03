ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

MightyMan Montauk Triathlon Powers Through Despite Blustery Conditions

The MightyMan Montauk Triathlon festival of races took place this past Sunday, despite the blustery conditions. Billed by race organizer EventPowerLI.com as one of the few triathlons in the region... more. South Fork programs like Westhampton Beach’s girl tennis team, Hampton Bays’ girls volleyball team and ... by Staff Writer...
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

The Loneliness of Montauk Surfcasting

I was out in Montauk last week doing a story about the “pillbox” being lifted out of Turtle Cove so that it can eventually be put back together, right side... more. This week’s column is all about tuna. Okay, the fluke fishing is still pretty good ... 20 Sep 2022 by 27east.
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

A Fresh Start

Along County Road 39, the rubber is hitting the road. The regular talk about adding affordable housing to the South Fork is running directly up against the usual arguments against actual proposals, and how that conversation unfolds will help set... Clearing a Path. In 2006, an innovative approach was implemented...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Board Votes To Buy Griffing Property and Seven 7s

The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion September... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 6

EAST HAMPTON — Rocio J. Vazquez-Naula, 31, of East Hampton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal mischief with intent to damage... more. AMAGANSETT — David Arnold Kahn, 61, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on September 9 at...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Swimmers Are Tested in Win Over West Babylon

Craig Brierley said an 80-62 win over West Babylon last Thursday provided a lot for his East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton girls swim team. Not only did the Bonackers get the confidence boost... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ... 28 Sep 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

South Fork Golf Coaches: League VIII Is Toughest in County

There’s a three-headed race for the top spot in League VIII this boys golf season. Between Southampton, Westhampton Beach and East Hampton, it’s any team’s title to win, and the... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ......
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Flanders Road Crash

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man to Stony Brook Hospital Thursday night. On October 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m.,... more. Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas ... 7 Oct 2022...
FLANDERS, NY
27east.com

Storm Surge: Hurricanes Score Early and Often in Rout of Islip

Right before the remnants of one hurricane were set to arrive in the area over the weekend, there was a different kind of storm surge under the lights in Westhampton... more. South Fork programs like Westhampton Beach’s girl tennis team, Hampton Bays’ girls volleyball team and ... by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public

The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... 21 Sep...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Make Them Pay

One of the greatest pleasures of living on the East End is access to the abundance of fresh produce and locally sourced food available to the masses in the summer months and harvest season. But the season always feels short,... Doing Business. Two recent developments in East Hampton Town help...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
27east.com

Four Face Drug Charges In Montauk

Two Montauk men are being held without bail in the Suffolk County jail accused of trafficking cocaine from the Dominican Republic. Angel Garces Diaz, 38, and Anuedis Garces Medrano, 35,... more. Two construction workers at a home on Merchants Path in Wainscott heard gunshots ring out ... 5 Oct 2022...
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

State Police Called In To Investigate Bullet That Struck Wainscott Home

Two construction workers at a home on Merchants Path in Wainscott heard gunshots ring out as they repaired a rear deck on August 5. The sound of shots was not... more. The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results ... by Michael Wright.
MONTAUK, NY

