(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan Lincoln
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of ConnecticutTravel Maven
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Frances Kijowski, Believed To Be East Quogue’s Oldest Lifelong Resident, Celebrates 95th Birthday
A very special birthday was celebrated at the Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue on Sunday afternoon. Frances Kijowski was the guest of honor, blowing out the candles on a... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley.
Bridgehampton Childcare Center Field Upgrade Will Be a Sustainable Effort, and Part of a Larger Community Collaboration
When officials at the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center looked out over the deteriorating grass playing field and the surrounding outdoor property, they didn’t see a problem that simply... more. The Express News Group hosted the first in a series of Zoom discussions on the ... 7 Oct...
MightyMan Montauk Triathlon Powers Through Despite Blustery Conditions
The MightyMan Montauk Triathlon festival of races took place this past Sunday, despite the blustery conditions. Billed by race organizer EventPowerLI.com as one of the few triathlons in the region... more. South Fork programs like Westhampton Beach’s girl tennis team, Hampton Bays’ girls volleyball team and ... by Staff Writer...
The Loneliness of Montauk Surfcasting
I was out in Montauk last week doing a story about the “pillbox” being lifted out of Turtle Cove so that it can eventually be put back together, right side... more. This week’s column is all about tuna. Okay, the fluke fishing is still pretty good ... 20 Sep 2022 by 27east.
A Fresh Start
Along County Road 39, the rubber is hitting the road. The regular talk about adding affordable housing to the South Fork is running directly up against the usual arguments against actual proposals, and how that conversation unfolds will help set... Clearing a Path. In 2006, an innovative approach was implemented...
Southampton Town Board Votes To Buy Griffing Property and Seven 7s
The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion September... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley...
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 6
EAST HAMPTON — Rocio J. Vazquez-Naula, 31, of East Hampton was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal mischief with intent to damage... more. AMAGANSETT — David Arnold Kahn, 61, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on September 9 at...
Parents Concerned About Children Smoking, Vaping in Bathrooms at Westhampton Beach High School
Parents Monday voiced health and safety concerns with vaping and drug dealing inside Westhampton Beach High School bathrooms. During the district’s October 3 Board of Education meeting, 45-year resident and... more. Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas ... 7 Oct...
Surf Lodge Hit With Another $40,000 Fine and a Dire Warning; Another Club Owner Fined $50,000
The State Liquor Authority Commission hit The Surf Lodge, a popular Montauk bar, with a $40,000 fine last week — bringing the total amount the bar has been fined to... more. Two construction workers at a home on Merchants Path in Wainscott heard gunshots ring out ... by Michael Wright.
East Hampton Swimmers Are Tested in Win Over West Babylon
Craig Brierley said an 80-62 win over West Babylon last Thursday provided a lot for his East Hampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton girls swim team. Not only did the Bonackers get the confidence boost... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ... 28 Sep 2022...
East Hampton Looks To Ease Limits on Accessory Apartments in Hopes of Finding Right Incentives
East Hampton Town officials are considering reducing the required lot size that would be allowed for an accessory apartment, raising the amount that could be charged in rent, expanding the... more. The East Hampton Town Board will give all of the town’s union employees $3,000 baseline ... by Michael Wright...
South Fork Golf Coaches: League VIII Is Toughest in County
There’s a three-headed race for the top spot in League VIII this boys golf season. Between Southampton, Westhampton Beach and East Hampton, it’s any team’s title to win, and the... more. The South Fork fall sports teams continue to make a splash this season. Many have ......
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Flanders Road Crash
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man to Stony Brook Hospital Thursday night. On October 6, at approximately 7:25 p.m.,... more. Thomas J. Fraser passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at 85. His parents, Thomas ... 7 Oct 2022...
Storm Surge: Hurricanes Score Early and Often in Rout of Islip
Right before the remnants of one hurricane were set to arrive in the area over the weekend, there was a different kind of storm surge under the lights in Westhampton... more. South Fork programs like Westhampton Beach’s girl tennis team, Hampton Bays’ girls volleyball team and ... by Staff Writer.
Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public
The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... 21 Sep...
Make Them Pay
One of the greatest pleasures of living on the East End is access to the abundance of fresh produce and locally sourced food available to the masses in the summer months and harvest season. But the season always feels short,... Doing Business. Two recent developments in East Hampton Town help...
Four Face Drug Charges In Montauk
Two Montauk men are being held without bail in the Suffolk County jail accused of trafficking cocaine from the Dominican Republic. Angel Garces Diaz, 38, and Anuedis Garces Medrano, 35,... more. Two construction workers at a home on Merchants Path in Wainscott heard gunshots ring out ... 5 Oct 2022...
State Police Called In To Investigate Bullet That Struck Wainscott Home
Two construction workers at a home on Merchants Path in Wainscott heard gunshots ring out as they repaired a rear deck on August 5. The sound of shots was not... more. The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results ... by Michael Wright.
UPDATE: Pilot Found Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Three Mile Harbor Area, Town Police Say
UPDATE: 2:20 p.m. The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed in a crash near Three Mile Harbor on Thursday. East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael Sarlo said police were... more. The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results ... 5 Oct 2022...
