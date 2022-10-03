Read full article on original website
SYP: Bob Berry, running for Park County School No 6 School Board
Bob Barry, running for Park County No 6 school board spoke about what he would want to accomplish if he were elected.
City Planner Confirms City Brew Is Coming to Cody This Fall
As confirmed by City Planner, Todd Stowell, the empty lot on the corner of Sheridan Ave. and 16th Street is set to become a City Brew. The lot has already been purchased by City Brew and its application has been sent to the city, which is in the final process of approving the building plans.
1925 Silent Movie Filmed in Cody Screens at Big Horn Cinemas on Oct. 18th
The Rider of the Painted Horse might not have made it to the “big screen,” but the silent movie filmed in the Cody area in 1925 will be featured by Big Horn Cinemas on Tuesday, October 18th. Showtimes for free screenings of the film will take place at...
BLM Plans Prescribed Burn in Area Near Lovell in Mid October
If Big Horn County residents spot a plume of smoke sometime this month, it might be the B.L.M.’s prescribed burn to improve habitat and reduce the severity of future wildfires. The Bureau of Land Management will conduct a prescribed fire project 17 miles east of Lovell this fall in...
Bridger residents still frustrated as fatal casino arson investigation continues
Nearly six months after a fire erupted at Honest Tom’s Casino in Bridger, the building remains locked up. The investigation into the arson that killed two people is moving slowly.
Wyoming Game and Fish Wants CWD Samples from Seven Hunt Areas in the Bighorn Basin
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs help from hunters this fall to collect samples from mule deer and elk in the ongoing effort to monitor the spread of chronic wasting disease. Wyoming Game and Fish wants samples from at least 200 adult mule deer bucks or adult elk in...
Broncs Riding 21-Game Win Streak Into Clash with Star Valley
It’s Cody, it’s Star Valley. It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2. It’s a State Championship preview. Friday night the Cody Broncs travel to Afton to face-off with arguably the best team they’ll face this year, the Star Valley Braves. Cody has won 21 straight games dating back to the 2020 season. Their last loss was vs. Star Valley. With this monumental clash upcoming hear from Head Coach Matt McFadden. Coach on the match-up.
Cody Vs. Star Valley Football: By the Numbers
This Friday the Cody Broncs will travel to Afton to face the Star Valley Braves. This will be the biggest test of the season for the Broncs. Cody is No. 1 in Class 3A while Star Valley is No. 2. This contest has State Championship preview written all over it.
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
