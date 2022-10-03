ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

City Planner Confirms City Brew Is Coming to Cody This Fall

As confirmed by City Planner, Todd Stowell, the empty lot on the corner of Sheridan Ave. and 16th Street is set to become a City Brew. The lot has already been purchased by City Brew and its application has been sent to the city, which is in the final process of approving the building plans.
1925 Silent Movie Filmed in Cody Screens at Big Horn Cinemas on Oct. 18th

The Rider of the Painted Horse might not have made it to the “big screen,” but the silent movie filmed in the Cody area in 1925 will be featured by Big Horn Cinemas on Tuesday, October 18th. Showtimes for free screenings of the film will take place at...
BLM Plans Prescribed Burn in Area Near Lovell in Mid October

If Big Horn County residents spot a plume of smoke sometime this month, it might be the B.L.M.’s prescribed burn to improve habitat and reduce the severity of future wildfires. The Bureau of Land Management will conduct a prescribed fire project 17 miles east of Lovell this fall in...
Broncs Riding 21-Game Win Streak Into Clash with Star Valley

It’s Cody, it’s Star Valley. It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2. It’s a State Championship preview. Friday night the Cody Broncs travel to Afton to face-off with arguably the best team they’ll face this year, the Star Valley Braves. Cody has won 21 straight games dating back to the 2020 season. Their last loss was vs. Star Valley. With this monumental clash upcoming hear from Head Coach Matt McFadden. Coach on the match-up.
Cody Vs. Star Valley Football: By the Numbers

This Friday the Cody Broncs will travel to Afton to face the Star Valley Braves. This will be the biggest test of the season for the Broncs. Cody is No. 1 in Class 3A while Star Valley is No. 2. This contest has State Championship preview written all over it.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
