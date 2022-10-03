Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
Salem man pleads guilty to possession of meth
A 37-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Joshua Gibler of Selmaville Road was placed on 30 months probation and ordered to undergo a drug evaluation, treatment and abstain. Gibler was arrested on the charged January 2nd, 2022.
Search warrent update: Centralia man arrested on drug, weapon and theft charges
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant on his home early Wednesday morning. David Hopper of South Elm Street is being held for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, armed habitual criminal, armed violence and possession of stolen property.
Spokane, Washington man banned from Marion County as part of public indecency sentence
A 47-year-old Spokane, Washington man has been ordered not to come back to Marion County as part of his plea on a public indecency charge. Christopher Barker admitted to exposing himself in the campground area of Forbes State Park near Omega in a Thursday court hearing. He was also placed on two years conditional discharge and given credit for the 32 days he has spent in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. Barker will also have to pay a $900 fine and court costs.
Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend
Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Iuka man has been charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Dillan Brown of North Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
Employee of Wendy’s in Salem pleads guilty to armed robbery of the restaurant
An employee of the Wendy’s in Salem has entered a partially negotiated plea to a Class X charge of armed robbery of the restaurant last October. As part of the plea, Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road agreed to ask for no less than a 15 year prison term while prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than a 25 year prison sentence. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed prior to the November 18th sentencing hearing.
2022 10/09 – Joyce ‘Nanny’ Weed
Joyce “Nanny” Weed, 89, of Centralia, entered Heaven’s Gates on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born July 9, 1933, in Mayfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Vernie Gregory and Gay (Crider) Gregory. Joyce is survived by her daughter: Gayla Tippit of Centralia; two...
2022 10/09 – Shelby Pollard Lowery
Shelby Pollard Lowery, age 84 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Doctors Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. Shelby was born on December 26, 1937, in Marion County, the daughter of Buran and Delores (Burkett) Fogerson. She married Richard Pollard and they later divorced, she then married William Lowery and who preceded her in death.
2022 10/11 – William Irvin ‘Billy’ O’Bryan
William Irvin “Billy” O’Bryan, 88, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 6, 2022. Born May 6, 1934, in Springfield, Washington Co., KY, he was the son of Thomas W. and Mary A. (Badgett) O’Bryan. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at St. Dominque Catholic...
US 50 half-mile east of Huey Road closed until next Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation says US 50 a half-mile east of Huey Road in Clinton County will be closed to all traffic through Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. A detour directing motorists to Illinois 161 via Illinois 127 or US 50 will be posted. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to construction signage and watch for changing conditions, obey the posted speed limits, and refrain from using mobile devices.
2022 10/08 – Linda Henry
Linda Henry of Salem, Illinois, passed away suddenly on the morning of Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Linda was the proud mother of Ross and Robin Henry. She considered Kendra Tucker Henry her daughter as well. Linda’s grandchildren Trevas, Riece, Sophia, and Grace were the light of her life. She enjoyed...
IHSA State Golf Finals Start Today
The IHSA State Golf Finals will begin today. In 2a boys, Salem’s Jairen Stroud will compete as an individual after tying for 1st at the Waterloo Sectional earlier in the week. He will compete at Weibring Golf Club in Normal. Also individually competing will be Jacob Hall of Columbia and Olney’s Ayden Nealis and Alex Nealis. Benton, Mattoon and Chatham Glenwood were the teams that advanced from Waterloo.
Centralia Celebrates Manufacturing Month
The Centralia Chamber of Commerce, the City of Centralia, and Kaskaskia College combined efforts Thursday night to celebrate Manufacturing Month and to emphasize the need for more workers in the heavy industrial trades. The event was held at Kaskaskia College’s Crisp Technology Center where the college’s training classes were on display.
Wildcats Head To Columbia For Final Road Game Of Season
The Salem Wildcats are back on the road at 1-5 on the season, 0-3 in the Cahokia as they travel to Columbia. The Cats have never beat the Eagles, so they will be playing for history as Columbia enters at 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the League after having their 4-game winning streak snapped last week at Wood River. Game time at 7 on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
Jr High SIJHSAA Baseball & Softball State Champs Crowned
The middle school baseball and softball season in SIJHSAA finished up yesterday with the state trophy games. In Class L baseball at Centralia, Harrisburg finished their dominant run at the tournament with a 14-6 win over O’Fallon Fulton to win the title. DuQuoin knocked off Millstadt 9-4 in the 3rd place game.
Salem Community High School names SAR and DAR award winners for 2022-23
Salem Community High School has named this year’s son and daughter of the American Revolution award winners. The SAR winner is Rex Brashear, the son of Wade and Michelle Brashear of Iuka. The DAR winner is Autumn Butts, the daughter of Chad and Victoria Butts of Iuka. The winners...
SIJHSAA State Titles Played For Today
The SIJHSAA State Baseball and Softball Trophy games will be played today. In Class L at Centralia, the baseball finals will see O’Fallon Fulton and Harrisburg after Millstadt and DuQuoin play for 3rd. In softball, Carterville and Marion play for the championship with DuQuoin and Mt Carmel playing for 3rd.
Republic Services making changes to pick up of yard waste and bulk items
Republic Services is changing how yard waste and bulk item collection will take place for Centralia residents. Notices are being placed on impacted customers’ trash cans informing them the collection of yard waste and bulk items will be curbside on their scheduled service days beginning October 1st. This will assist Republic with their future transition away from rear load to a newer style front load truck to better serve residents.
