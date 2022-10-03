ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alameda Mayor Ashcraft Kills Protected Bike Lanes on Grand

Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft joined councilmembers Tony Daysog and Trish Herrera-Spencer and put the brakes on a plan for protected bike lanes on Grand Street at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Advocates such as Drew Dara-Abrams, who has pushed tirelessly for this important safety project, were outraged (check out Streetsblog’s May coverage for background).
ALAMEDA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CM Brewer: ‘I’ll Hold DOT Accountable on Promises and Data’

The chair of the Council’s oversight committee will consider investigating the Department of Transportation for claiming it has made significant street safety improvements, yet failing to provide evidence in a timely fashion. Self-professed “data nerd” Council Member Gale Brewer told Streetsblog last week that “loves the idea” of using...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines

Warm Springs/South Fremont BART Wins Award (RTandS) Cities that Experiment with Scooters, etc. (GreenBiz) More Resignation Letters under Mayor Breed (SFChron) More on Decriminalizing Most ‘Jay’ Walking (Planetizen) New California Laws, Including CEQA Exemptions (SFChron) Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Mateo (EastBayTimes) Driver Kills Pedestrian in Burlingame (DailyJournal)
FREMONT, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Like Room Without a Roof

The happiest commutes are also the most environmentally friendly, a new study argues, and it turns out, people enjoy walking and biking the most, and long car trips alone the least. (Minnesota Public Radio) Autonomous vehicles could improve traffic, but only if at least 20-50 percent of cars on the...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-ed: New Heights of Hypocrisy in Berkeley

On May 10th, a major item was up for vote at the Berkeley council meeting that would establish protected bike lanes and many other street safety improvements along Hopkins, a connective corridor in northern Berkeley that is populated with parks, small businesses, and schools. It is also a high-injury corridor, where drivers in recent memory twice killed people. Councilmember Sophie Hahn spoke passionately in favor of the item before voting with an overwhelming majority (8-1) in support of the plan.
BERKELEY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Six-Minute Transit Headways Would Increase Ridership 15%: Expert

Two years ago I wrote about how New York should aim to run every bus and subway service every six minutes off-peak. Buses would require a combination of aggressive bus redesign and speedup treatments for this to be viable. The subway already has very low variable operating costs off-peak and such a boost in frequency would naturally increase efficiency; New York City Transit gets around 550 service-hours annually per train driver, whereas the Berlin U-Bahn, with its flat all-day schedule, gets around 900. But now, the more mainstream New York-area transit advocacy group Riders Alliance has its own proposal for six-minute service, which it has aggressively marketed using the hashtag #6minuteservice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines Want to Go Fast

The high-speed rail future promised to Americans 30 years ago has yet to materialize, and it’s still going to be a long time coming. (Popular Science) Transitioning to electric trucks could save 67,000 lives by improving air quality, according to the American Lung Association (CNN). But what about the thousands of lives lost to crashes because trucks are still on the road?
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Update: Mayor Ashcraft Now Promises Second Chance for Grand in Alameda

Editor’s Note: Streetsblog will be off Monday for Indigenous People’s Day. Happy to get a short bit of good news to readers to start the three-day weekend!. Word came down late Thursday from advocates and directly from Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft that there will be a second chance for protected bike lanes on Grand Street next month. “Stop the press!” emailed Cyndy Johnsen late in the evening, after meeting with Ashcraft at a mayor’s forum.
ALAMEDA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

At Mobility Collaborative meeting, ATA staff pushed CTA, CDOT to implement robust BRT

This post focuses on the Chicago Mobility Collective breakout session that focused on street design to improve bus service. Streetsblog may run coverage of other breakout sessions that focused on pedestrian and bike matters in the future. The meeting took place during the same time as the ghost bike installation for youth mentor Sam Bell, 44, in River West. To highlight Chicago’s traffic violence epidemic, some people Zoomed in to the meeting from the memorial using a background with a white bicycle and the words “I’m currently at the ghost bike vigil for another cyclist killed on Chicago streets.” Others posted a “Vision Zero Chicago 2022 Report Card” with crash fatality stats. About 140 people attended the meeting altogether. – Ed.
CHICAGO, IL
KRCB 104.9

Groundbreaking agreement made official for tribal authority at holy lake

photo credit: Courtesy Anlace/Wikimedia Commons Since 2019 Sonoma County Parks and the Graton Rancheria have co-managed Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma. That interim agreement has been cemented for the next 20 years.   Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane off Lakeville Highway sits Tolay Lake. Though reduced from its original size after settlers in the 1850’s dynamited the natural levee at the lake’s southern end to clear part of the shallow lake for agricultural use, Tolay’s cultural significance to the Indians of the Graton Rancheria remains.   Tribal Vice Chair, Lorelle Ross:   "It has always been a sacred healing space for all...
PETALUMA, CA

