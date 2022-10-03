Two years ago I wrote about how New York should aim to run every bus and subway service every six minutes off-peak. Buses would require a combination of aggressive bus redesign and speedup treatments for this to be viable. The subway already has very low variable operating costs off-peak and such a boost in frequency would naturally increase efficiency; New York City Transit gets around 550 service-hours annually per train driver, whereas the Berlin U-Bahn, with its flat all-day schedule, gets around 900. But now, the more mainstream New York-area transit advocacy group Riders Alliance has its own proposal for six-minute service, which it has aggressively marketed using the hashtag #6minuteservice.

