Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alameda Mayor Ashcraft Kills Protected Bike Lanes on Grand
Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft joined councilmembers Tony Daysog and Trish Herrera-Spencer and put the brakes on a plan for protected bike lanes on Grand Street at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Advocates such as Drew Dara-Abrams, who has pushed tirelessly for this important safety project, were outraged (check out Streetsblog’s May coverage for background).
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CM Brewer: ‘I’ll Hold DOT Accountable on Promises and Data’
The chair of the Council’s oversight committee will consider investigating the Department of Transportation for claiming it has made significant street safety improvements, yet failing to provide evidence in a timely fashion. Self-professed “data nerd” Council Member Gale Brewer told Streetsblog last week that “loves the idea” of using...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Warm Springs/South Fremont BART Wins Award (RTandS) Cities that Experiment with Scooters, etc. (GreenBiz) More Resignation Letters under Mayor Breed (SFChron) More on Decriminalizing Most ‘Jay’ Walking (Planetizen) New California Laws, Including CEQA Exemptions (SFChron) Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Mateo (EastBayTimes) Driver Kills Pedestrian in Burlingame (DailyJournal)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines Are Like Room Without a Roof
The happiest commutes are also the most environmentally friendly, a new study argues, and it turns out, people enjoy walking and biking the most, and long car trips alone the least. (Minnesota Public Radio) Autonomous vehicles could improve traffic, but only if at least 20-50 percent of cars on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Op-ed: New Heights of Hypocrisy in Berkeley
On May 10th, a major item was up for vote at the Berkeley council meeting that would establish protected bike lanes and many other street safety improvements along Hopkins, a connective corridor in northern Berkeley that is populated with parks, small businesses, and schools. It is also a high-injury corridor, where drivers in recent memory twice killed people. Councilmember Sophie Hahn spoke passionately in favor of the item before voting with an overwhelming majority (8-1) in support of the plan.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Six-Minute Transit Headways Would Increase Ridership 15%: Expert
Two years ago I wrote about how New York should aim to run every bus and subway service every six minutes off-peak. Buses would require a combination of aggressive bus redesign and speedup treatments for this to be viable. The subway already has very low variable operating costs off-peak and such a boost in frequency would naturally increase efficiency; New York City Transit gets around 550 service-hours annually per train driver, whereas the Berlin U-Bahn, with its flat all-day schedule, gets around 900. But now, the more mainstream New York-area transit advocacy group Riders Alliance has its own proposal for six-minute service, which it has aggressively marketed using the hashtag #6minuteservice.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Headlines Want to Go Fast
The high-speed rail future promised to Americans 30 years ago has yet to materialize, and it’s still going to be a long time coming. (Popular Science) Transitioning to electric trucks could save 67,000 lives by improving air quality, according to the American Lung Association (CNN). But what about the thousands of lives lost to crashes because trucks are still on the road?
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Update: Mayor Ashcraft Now Promises Second Chance for Grand in Alameda
Editor’s Note: Streetsblog will be off Monday for Indigenous People’s Day. Happy to get a short bit of good news to readers to start the three-day weekend!. Word came down late Thursday from advocates and directly from Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft that there will be a second chance for protected bike lanes on Grand Street next month. “Stop the press!” emailed Cyndy Johnsen late in the evening, after meeting with Ashcraft at a mayor’s forum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
At Mobility Collaborative meeting, ATA staff pushed CTA, CDOT to implement robust BRT
This post focuses on the Chicago Mobility Collective breakout session that focused on street design to improve bus service. Streetsblog may run coverage of other breakout sessions that focused on pedestrian and bike matters in the future. The meeting took place during the same time as the ghost bike installation for youth mentor Sam Bell, 44, in River West. To highlight Chicago’s traffic violence epidemic, some people Zoomed in to the meeting from the memorial using a background with a white bicycle and the words “I’m currently at the ghost bike vigil for another cyclist killed on Chicago streets.” Others posted a “Vision Zero Chicago 2022 Report Card” with crash fatality stats. About 140 people attended the meeting altogether. – Ed.
Road closures coming to Fresno for work on high-speed rail project
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced multiple closures coming up along Golden State Boulevard and Barstow Avenue in Fresno for utility work.
Groundbreaking agreement made official for tribal authority at holy lake
photo credit: Courtesy Anlace/Wikimedia Commons Since 2019 Sonoma County Parks and the Graton Rancheria have co-managed Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma. That interim agreement has been cemented for the next 20 years. Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane off Lakeville Highway sits Tolay Lake. Though reduced from its original size after settlers in the 1850’s dynamited the natural levee at the lake’s southern end to clear part of the shallow lake for agricultural use, Tolay’s cultural significance to the Indians of the Graton Rancheria remains. Tribal Vice Chair, Lorelle Ross: "It has always been a sacred healing space for all...
Comments / 0