Activist claims 'no one gives a f***' about climate crisis during LBC interview
A climate change activist was taken off air after saying “no one gives a f***” the climate crisis while being interviewed by LBC .
End Private Jets campaigner Kai, 20, spoke with Nick Ferrari today, 3 October, to defend a protest in which human waste was poured over a memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore in Derbyshire .
When questioned by Mr Ferrari on what the protest would achieve, the activist responded: “We’ve been trying to get support for our cause for about 30 years, and no one gives a f***.”
They were then taken off air.
Sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 0