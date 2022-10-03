ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Activist claims 'no one gives a f***' about climate crisis during LBC interview

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTQvO_0iK3yOhT00

A climate change activist was taken off air after saying “no one gives a f***” the climate crisis while being interviewed by LBC .

End Private Jets campaigner Kai, 20, spoke with Nick Ferrari today, 3 October, to defend a protest in which human waste was poured over a memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore in Derbyshire .

When questioned by Mr Ferrari on what the protest would achieve, the activist responded: “We’ve been trying to get support for our cause for about 30 years, and no one gives a f***.”

They were then taken off air.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I fought to become Britain’s first Black female MP – now my party is taking Black people for granted

Racial justice is about struggle and campaigning – but it is also about politics. Individual white activists in the Labour Party, and other progressive parties, have a proud record of fighting shoulder to shoulder with Black people for racial justice.However, the Labour Party’s history on race is mixed. In the 1950s, the then Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell argued for principled opposition to immigration controls of any kind for British subjects. But successive Labour leaders have treated immigration as a matter of electoral expedience, not moral principle. So in the Sixties and Seventies, Labour followed the Tory lead, making ever-tougher statements...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy