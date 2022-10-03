Activist claims 'no one gives a f***' about climate crisis during LBC interview

A climate change activist was taken off air after saying “no one gives a f***” the climate crisis while being interviewed by LBC .

End Private Jets campaigner Kai, 20, spoke with Nick Ferrari today, 3 October, to defend a protest in which human waste was poured over a memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore in Derbyshire .

When questioned by Mr Ferrari on what the protest would achieve, the activist responded: “We’ve been trying to get support for our cause for about 30 years, and no one gives a f***.”

They were then taken off air.

