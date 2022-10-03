Read full article on original website
Cougars Settle For Draw Following Late Goal From Vikings
MANKATO, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team came within two minutes of pulling off a win that would have resonated around the UMAC before Bethany Lutheran College managed to pull even in the 89th minute on Wednesday. The 1-1 tie puts the Cougars at 0-9-3 (0-4-3 UMAC), while Bethany Lutheran moves to 7-2-3 (4-1-1 UMAC).
Raph Named UMAC Golfer of the Week For Second Straight Time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – University of Minnesota Morris junior Brady Raph was named the UMAC Men’s Golfer of the Week for the second time in a row on Tuesday. In three one-day tournaments last week, Raph compiled a stroke average of 77.3, finishing in the top 10 of all three events, with one runner-up finish and one event in which he tied for medalist honors.
Dorrance “Dorry” Larson
Dorrance “Dorry” Larson, age 73 of Rosholt, South Dakota, formerly of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2022. Visitation for Dorry Larson will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Rosholt Community Center. Funeral services for...
LaVerne K. Hamann
LaVerne Hamann, age 87 of Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center. Private family services for LaVerne Kathleen Hamann will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, rural Holloway. LaVerne Kathleen Hamann was born May 20,...
