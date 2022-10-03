ST. PAUL, Minn. – University of Minnesota Morris junior Brady Raph was named the UMAC Men’s Golfer of the Week for the second time in a row on Tuesday. In three one-day tournaments last week, Raph compiled a stroke average of 77.3, finishing in the top 10 of all three events, with one runner-up finish and one event in which he tied for medalist honors.

MORRIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO