Reba McEntire has 15 American Music awards, 3 Grammys, 16 ACM awards and more. She’s in the Country Music Hall of Fame and a member of the Hollywood Bowl; she’s been honored by the Kennedy Center and has the GMA Dove Award and much more — but she’s never played Madison Square Garden. But after a string of sold out shows on the fall leg of the REBA: Live In Concert Tour, Reba has decided to add 14 more dates for Spring of 2023, with special guests Terri Clark and The Issacs. The tour will conclude at MSG.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO