ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NYS Music

Brooklyn Welcomes Back Pavement for Night 3 of Kings Theatre Residency

Nearing the end of a 22-date fall reunion tour of North America that kicked off in early September in San Diego, Pavement played the majestic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past Sunday, October 2, for the third of four consecutive sell-outs. Often described as one of the most influential bands to emerge from the underground scene in the early-1990s, the indie rockers formed in 1989 in Stockton, California have achieved a cult-like following among its legion of fans.
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

Snail Mail Perseveres at Brooklyn Mirage

Snail Mail opened up a highly anticipated show at The Brooklyn Mirage on Oct. 3. The band, an indie rock project started by Lindsey Jordan, opened for the trilogy of Baltimore-based acts. The group warmed up the crowd for JPEGMAFIA and the main act, hardcore band Turnstile. As the remnants...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYS Music

Reba McEntire extends tour to include show at Madison Square Garden

Reba McEntire has 15 American Music awards, 3 Grammys, 16 ACM awards and more. She’s in the Country Music Hall of Fame and a member of the Hollywood Bowl; she’s been honored by the Kennedy Center and has the GMA Dove Award and much more — but she’s never played Madison Square Garden. But after a string of sold out shows on the fall leg of the REBA: Live In Concert Tour, Reba has decided to add 14 more dates for Spring of 2023, with special guests Terri Clark and The Issacs. The tour will conclude at MSG.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy