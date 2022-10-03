ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles

By Naomi Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8LRU_0iK3xctk00

British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.

Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent , two years ago.

The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.

The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.

The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet and to encourage the art world to recognise doodles as an art form.

“I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK.”

Mr Doodle, his wife Alena and their dog now plan to make the living artwork their permanent home.

To show off the creation, he has also produced a stop motion film which he said he created entirely by himself with 1,857 photographs taken between September 2020 and September 2022.

The artist’s videos on social media have attracted millions of views.

He has gone on to open solo museum shows in Shanghai and Shenzhen in China and set a new auction record by selling an original Doodle canvas for just under one million US dollars (£888,775).

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Artist unveils 12-room mansion covered in doodles

An artist has given a new meaning to the words “drawing room” by unveiling a 12-room mansion covered in doodles.Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, relies on black and white patterns to provide the decor for his property in Tenterden in Kent.The setting provides ideal camouflage, although locating a toaster or plug socket might be problematic for a visitor unfamiliar with the property’s layout.His doodle house also features matching bedsheets, while his bathrooms and kitchen area are also covered in drawings.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNLSue Barker wishes her A Question of Sport departure was ‘handled better’ by BBCSacheen Littlefeather: Actress who rejected Oscar for Marlon Brando dies
VISUAL ART
BBC

Mr Doodle: Why I covered my entire house with doodles

An artist from Kent has achieved his childhood dream - to live in a house full of doodles. Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, has covered every inch of his home, from his bedding to his microwave - with doodle art. Mr Doodle's popularity soared internationally after his videos on...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Artist Mr Doodle turns home into ‘living artwork’ with illustrated oven and toilet

An illustrator has completed his dream of turning his home into a “living artwork” covered in doodles.Kent-based illustrator “Mr Doodle” – real name Sam Cox – is one of the world’s most successful artists under the age of 40, with one of his works recently selling for just under $1m (£890,000).Cox, 28, bought a six-bedroom house in Tenterdon, Kent, in 2019, and has since worked to transform every last surface with doodles. He lives there with his wife Alena.Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday (3 October), Cox showed the public inside his fully illustrated house.It includes doodle-covered kitchen appliances,...
DESIGN
People

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Spent Three Years Covering His Entire House in Drawings to Fulfill a Childhood Dream

Remarkable photos of the popular artist's home show every inch of the house has been covered, inside and out A U.K. artist has made his childhood dream a reality after covering every inch of his house in doodles. Sam Cox, known professionally as Mr Doodle, spent three years drawing on everything from his ceilings to his toilet and even his stovetop to create his dizzying, one-of-a-kind domestic art piece he now shares with wife Alena, a fellow artist, who frequently colors in his works. In an interview with BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett,...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenzhen#Auction#Art World#Art Form#British#The Doodle House
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
LIFESTYLE
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb

The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
EGYPT
The Independent

The Independent

871K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy