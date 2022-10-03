Read full article on original website
Scott appoints 28 Vermonters to state boards and commissions in September
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced he appointed 28 Vermonters to State boards and commissions in September. Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website to apply(link is external).
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
Vermont groups to receive $4.5 million in national Build to Scale grants
Three Vermont communities secure $4.5 million in federal grants and matching dollars to support local entrepreneurship and innovation. Vermont Business Magazine It was announced today that the Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) and the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) were awarded grants via the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program. The two grants represent $4.5 million to support innovation in rural communities.
Vermonters can remove junk cars for cash and compliance
Vermont Business Magazine Amid inflation and high prices, Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars. In 2015, the State of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule(link is external) (bit.ly/SY-Rule(link is external)) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper, and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junk yards). Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
UVM part-time faculty issue statement on negotiations
Part-time faculty seek access to benefits and job security. Vermont Business Magazine Following nine months of contract negotiations, United Academics, the University of Vermont's faculty union, said they and the UVM administration reached a state of impasse on Thursday for a new part-time faculty contract. UVM, for its part, said they are not at an impasse and the administration will continue to negotiate.
Welch receives National Retail Federation award
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association presented Representative Peter Welch with a Hero of Main Street award October 5 at Bailey Road in Montpelier. The Hero of Main Street award was created by the National Retail Federation in 2013 to recognize legislators that have taken key votes and sponsored bills that advance retailer’s priorities.
Vermont AOE selects Cognia as statewide assessment vendor
New Standardized Tests for English Language Arts, Math and Science Coming in 2023. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Education (AOE) announced today that it has selected Cognia(link is external) as Vermont’s new Statewide Assessment vender after an open and competitive bid process. Cognia will develop and implement new statewide assessments for English Language Arts (ELA), Math and Science, beginning in the spring of 2023. The tests developed by Cognia will replace the Smarter Balanced Assessment and the Vermont Science Assessment (VTSA).
Law enforcement agencies end illegal drug operation in St Johnsbury
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery (DLL), in conjunction with the Caledonia County State’s Attorneys Office, Saint Johnsbury Police Department, Vermont Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales.
Blush Hill Boat Launch overflow parking construction underway this fall
Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation will be installing a new overflow parking area at the Blush Hill boat access area this fall. The boat launch is located at the end of Blush Hill Road in the town of Waterbury and allows for motorboat and paddle craft access to the Waterbury Reservoir. The work is scheduled to take place from the first week of October through the beginning of November. The new overflow parking area will have seven stalls available for trailered vehicle only parking and one accessible parking stall. The overflow parking area will also have a space dedicated to an accessible port-a-potty for the high-use season.
Fuel delivery business fined for tank inspection violations
Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced today that Fred’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc, a fuel oil delivery business based in Derby, was fined $9,000 for violations of the Vermont Aboveground Storage Tank Rules. Vermont’s Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Rules protect human...
Outright Vermont statement on recent anti-trans backlash
By Dana Kaplan, Executive Director, Outright Vermont Make no mistake, trans people - especially trans youth - are under attack in this country and right here in Vermont, in all corners of our state. You may ask if the latest onslaught of hate is unprecedented in our state's history, the answer is yes, and you should be concerned.
Vermont Chamber of Commerce celebrates 9th annual manufacturing summit
Vermont Business Magazine Since 2013, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce has convened manufacturing industry leaders at the annual Manufacturing Supply Chain Summit(link is external). In recent years, the pandemic prompted the event to go virtual, increasing accessibility for global buyers, suppliers, and partners to engage with Vermont and New England manufacturers and leaders. Due to the success of the virtual model, the event was once again held virtually this year in September, bringing together representatives from throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. The 2022 event was themed; “Rebuilding Supply Chains and Workforce through Content, Collaboration, and Contacts.”
VTrans seeks contractors to perform preventive maintenance and repair services
Vermont Business Magazine A new opportunity for Vermont contractors is now open. The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) has released its Request for Proposals (RFP) for Primary Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contracts. VTrans seeks contractors to perform preventive maintenance and repair services, including necessary equipment and materials for the Highway Bureau and for the Railway and Aviation Bureau.
Hospital leaders make and donate health and hygiene kits for refugees
Participants from the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems’ annual meeting pose with health and hygiene kits they assembled for refugees as a service project. Courtesy photo. Service project at Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems 2022 Annual Meeting supports refugee families expected to arrive in Bennington...
Governor issues executive order reestablishing the Violence Prevention Task Force
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today issued an executive order(link is external) reconstituting the Violence Prevention Task Force, which will work to bring focus and clarity to a longer-term prevention strategy that prioritizes early interventions for children and families. Reconstituting this task force is a component of the Governor’s...
Vermont students celebrate Farm to School Month with Senator Leahy
Senator Patrick and Marcelle Leahy celebrate Farm to School Month with students at Crossett Brook Elementary School on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Webb. Thanking the Senator for his Decades-Long Support in Connecting Classrooms, Cafeterias, and the Farming Community. Vermont Business Magazine On Tuesday, October 4, students, school staff, and the...
Casella & TerraCycle launch recycling pilot for hard-to-recycle items
New Partnership Positions Casella as a Leader in the Research and Development of Practical Circular Economy Solutions for Consumers. Vermont Business Magazine Casella Waste Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CWST), a Rutland-based regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, in partnership with TerraCycle, a New Jersey-based recycling company that specializes in hard-to-recycle materials, have launched TerraCycle Pouch by Casella.
VCRD: Call for Climate Economy Resilient Communities
The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) announces the call for Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) participants for 2023. Community leaders and volunteers submit a simple online application by November 7 to be considered. VCRD’s Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) (formerly known as Climate Economy Model Communities) will support three to five communities per year that are working on local climate action solutions. The change reflects new opportunities to work within more communities and for each to self-identify the area of support needed to move projects forward. Through this program, VCRD will provide assistance to communities to make strong forward movements toward a community engagement process, communication outreach planning, strategic planning, technical assistance, and/or project implementation.
Vermont Law files suit to protect wild horses in Southern Oregon
BLM photo shows burned forest and downed fences in Pokegama HMA in Oregon. California-based all-volunteer nonprofit Wild Horse Fire Brigade files federal lawsuit alleging illegal roundup of wild horses. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Advocacy Clinic filed a federal lawsuit against the US Bureau of Land...
