Sheboygan Falls, WI

seehafernews.com

Ships And Pirates Volleyball Teams Win To Remain Atop FRCC

Manitowoc Lincoln and Bay Port both came up with wins last night in FRCC Girls Volleyball action, setting up a late-season showdown next week. The Ships swept visiting Pulaski at the JFK Fieldhouse, while the Pirates needed 4 sets to defeat host Green Bay Preble. The Ships travel to Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln Advances Three Players to Next Week’s State Tournament

Three members of the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis Team have qualified for next week’s WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison by virtue of their play at a Division One Sectional Meet held yesterday at the Fox Cities Racquet Club. Junior Olivia Minikel captured a Sectional Title by...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Week 8 Of Friday Night Lights Features Several Homecoming Matchups

It’s the next-to-last week of the High School Football regular season and a handful of area teams are either still looking to qualify for the playoffs or improve their resume for a higher seed. Tonight’s action includes Manitowoc Lincoln traveling to Green Bay East for a conference matchup at...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Brillion Lions Host Cross Country Invite

Manitowoc Lincoln sent a team of boys and girls runners to the Brillion Invitational last night. According to head coach Michael Bubolz, the Ships girls took 7th overall with Kaukauna leading the way. He singled out Breanna Jansky and Grace Backus who each ran season-best times. The Lincoln boys also...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers/Roncalli Swimmers Fare Well In Triangular Meet

Swimmers from the Two Rivers-Roncalli co-op turned in 6 first-place finishes last night in a triangular Girls Swimming meet against Kiel and Plymouth. Sophia Allington was a double event winner in the 100 Breaststroke and 100 Butterfly, while Josey Allington earned a win in the 200 Free. Rebecca Weigel also...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships And Lancers Post Wins In Girls Volleyball

In FRCC Girls Volleyball action last night, 6th ranked Manitowoc Lincoln swept past Ashwaubenon. Conference co-leader Bay Port kept pace with a 3-to-1 set victory over De Pere. The Ships and Pirates are both 6-and-0. Lincoln is scheduled to host Pulaski tomorrow night (October 6th) at the JFK Fieldhouse. In...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Marquette Volleyball Team Earns Big East Honors

Following a perfect 4-and-0 start in Big East Conference matches the honors are starting to roll in for Marquette’s volleyball team. Middle blocker Hattie Bray was named to the conference weekly Honor Roll for her performance in sweeps of U-Conn and Providence. Bray hit .545 with three-point-33 kills per...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Melvin John Satori

Well to make a long story short…. Melvin John Satori, 86, a resident of Manitowoc, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 29, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Melvin was born on Aug. 22, 1936 in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late John and Gertrude Meyer...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Rumley Acres Invites Everyone Out to 5th Annual Fall Harvest Days in Cleveland

Rumley Acres, located just south of Cleveland, is inviting the public out for their 5th Annual Fall Harvest Days celebration this weekend. This three-day event kicks off today (October 7th) and will feature demonstrations on corn shelling, silage cutting, blacksmithing, and more as well as a crafts and flea market, and a variety of vendors.
CLEVELAND, WI
seehafernews.com

UW Green Bay to Hold Annual Day of Service Today

Students and staff at UW Green Bay will be giving back to the community today. This marks the second annual Day of Service, where all four campuses are being asked to give back to the communities they serve from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There are numerous organizations that are...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Kaukauna Teacher Named the Winner of Teaching Excellence Award

An automotive teacher at Kaukauna High School has been honored for his hard work, and focus on students. Dan Van Boxtel was honored by Harbor Freight with their 2022 Tools for School Prize for Teaching Excellence award yesterday morning. The award comes with a $50,000 check, with $35,000 going to...
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Mary Agnes Scheuer

Mary Agnes Scheuer, age 90, entered into eternal life on October 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Agnes is survived by her children: Jim (Jeffer) Scheuer of Owen, WI, Tom Scheuer of Mishicot, Jean (Neil) Hopka of Two Rivers, Dan (special friend, Debbie) Scheuer of Mishicot, Deacon Dave (Betsy) Scheuer of Maribel, Marie (Kevin) Steeber of Mishicot, Joe (Kelly) Scheuer of Mishicot and Rita (Bob) Lee of Tomahawk; her grandchildren: Michael Steeber of Mishicot, John Scheuer of Big Sky, Montana, Kate (special friend Corrina) Lee of St. Paul, Minnesota, Grace Scheuer of Eau Claire, Jim Lee of Madison, Robert Steeber of Milwaukee and Izzy Lee of Tomahawk.
MISHICOT, WI
seehafernews.com

United Way Ready to Crown the Curd King of the Clipper City

Cheese lovers will be making their way throughout the downtown area of Manitowoc tomorrow evening as they participate in the second annual Curd Crawl put on by the United Way of Manitowoc County. Participants will make their way to seven restaurants and will taste-test their cheese curds before voting on...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere School District Looks to Add Two More Therapy Dogs

Therapy dogs have been making their way into school districts all over the country over the past several years. One was purchased for Valders School District a few years ago, and now, the Unified School District of De Pere is looking to add two more to its roster. The district...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Area Heating Service Manager Urges Furnace Checks

With the arrival of a cold front, lakeshore area homeowners this week are switching from cooling to heating their homes. Kory Klein, Service Manager for Smokey Barbier Heating in Manitowoc says that now is the right time to have your furnace system checked over. “If you want to be proactive...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Men Rescued On Lake Winnebago After Their Catamaran Capsizes

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says it rescued three men after their catamaran capsized in rough water Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour had created waves five-to-seven feet high on Lake Winnebago. Rescuers say the men were on top of the capsized portion when...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

