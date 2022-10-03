Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Ships And Pirates Volleyball Teams Win To Remain Atop FRCC
Manitowoc Lincoln and Bay Port both came up with wins last night in FRCC Girls Volleyball action, setting up a late-season showdown next week. The Ships swept visiting Pulaski at the JFK Fieldhouse, while the Pirates needed 4 sets to defeat host Green Bay Preble. The Ships travel to Bay...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Advances Three Players to Next Week’s State Tournament
Three members of the Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis Team have qualified for next week’s WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison by virtue of their play at a Division One Sectional Meet held yesterday at the Fox Cities Racquet Club. Junior Olivia Minikel captured a Sectional Title by...
seehafernews.com
Week 8 Of Friday Night Lights Features Several Homecoming Matchups
It’s the next-to-last week of the High School Football regular season and a handful of area teams are either still looking to qualify for the playoffs or improve their resume for a higher seed. Tonight’s action includes Manitowoc Lincoln traveling to Green Bay East for a conference matchup at...
seehafernews.com
Brillion Lions Host Cross Country Invite
Manitowoc Lincoln sent a team of boys and girls runners to the Brillion Invitational last night. According to head coach Michael Bubolz, the Ships girls took 7th overall with Kaukauna leading the way. He singled out Breanna Jansky and Grace Backus who each ran season-best times. The Lincoln boys also...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers/Roncalli Swimmers Fare Well In Triangular Meet
Swimmers from the Two Rivers-Roncalli co-op turned in 6 first-place finishes last night in a triangular Girls Swimming meet against Kiel and Plymouth. Sophia Allington was a double event winner in the 100 Breaststroke and 100 Butterfly, while Josey Allington earned a win in the 200 Free. Rebecca Weigel also...
seehafernews.com
Ships And Lancers Post Wins In Girls Volleyball
In FRCC Girls Volleyball action last night, 6th ranked Manitowoc Lincoln swept past Ashwaubenon. Conference co-leader Bay Port kept pace with a 3-to-1 set victory over De Pere. The Ships and Pirates are both 6-and-0. Lincoln is scheduled to host Pulaski tomorrow night (October 6th) at the JFK Fieldhouse. In...
seehafernews.com
Marquette Volleyball Team Earns Big East Honors
Following a perfect 4-and-0 start in Big East Conference matches the honors are starting to roll in for Marquette’s volleyball team. Middle blocker Hattie Bray was named to the conference weekly Honor Roll for her performance in sweeps of U-Conn and Providence. Bray hit .545 with three-point-33 kills per...
seehafernews.com
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
seehafernews.com
Melvin John Satori
Well to make a long story short…. Melvin John Satori, 86, a resident of Manitowoc, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 29, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Melvin was born on Aug. 22, 1936 in Manitowoc, WI, son of the late John and Gertrude Meyer...
seehafernews.com
Rumley Acres Invites Everyone Out to 5th Annual Fall Harvest Days in Cleveland
Rumley Acres, located just south of Cleveland, is inviting the public out for their 5th Annual Fall Harvest Days celebration this weekend. This three-day event kicks off today (October 7th) and will feature demonstrations on corn shelling, silage cutting, blacksmithing, and more as well as a crafts and flea market, and a variety of vendors.
seehafernews.com
Latest Honor Flight to Land in Green Bay Saturday Evening, Local Man in On the Flight
The latest Honor Flight is returning to Green Bay this weekend, and the public is invited to welcome the veterans home. Honor Flight has been taking Korean and Vietnam War veterans from around the state to Washington D.C. to view the monuments and tour the city. The return flight is...
seehafernews.com
UW Green Bay to Hold Annual Day of Service Today
Students and staff at UW Green Bay will be giving back to the community today. This marks the second annual Day of Service, where all four campuses are being asked to give back to the communities they serve from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There are numerous organizations that are...
seehafernews.com
Kaukauna Teacher Named the Winner of Teaching Excellence Award
An automotive teacher at Kaukauna High School has been honored for his hard work, and focus on students. Dan Van Boxtel was honored by Harbor Freight with their 2022 Tools for School Prize for Teaching Excellence award yesterday morning. The award comes with a $50,000 check, with $35,000 going to...
seehafernews.com
Mary Agnes Scheuer
Mary Agnes Scheuer, age 90, entered into eternal life on October 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Agnes is survived by her children: Jim (Jeffer) Scheuer of Owen, WI, Tom Scheuer of Mishicot, Jean (Neil) Hopka of Two Rivers, Dan (special friend, Debbie) Scheuer of Mishicot, Deacon Dave (Betsy) Scheuer of Maribel, Marie (Kevin) Steeber of Mishicot, Joe (Kelly) Scheuer of Mishicot and Rita (Bob) Lee of Tomahawk; her grandchildren: Michael Steeber of Mishicot, John Scheuer of Big Sky, Montana, Kate (special friend Corrina) Lee of St. Paul, Minnesota, Grace Scheuer of Eau Claire, Jim Lee of Madison, Robert Steeber of Milwaukee and Izzy Lee of Tomahawk.
seehafernews.com
United Way Ready to Crown the Curd King of the Clipper City
Cheese lovers will be making their way throughout the downtown area of Manitowoc tomorrow evening as they participate in the second annual Curd Crawl put on by the United Way of Manitowoc County. Participants will make their way to seven restaurants and will taste-test their cheese curds before voting on...
seehafernews.com
De Pere School District Looks to Add Two More Therapy Dogs
Therapy dogs have been making their way into school districts all over the country over the past several years. One was purchased for Valders School District a few years ago, and now, the Unified School District of De Pere is looking to add two more to its roster. The district...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Administrator Accepts Position with Wisconsin Counties Association
Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne has announced that he is stepping down early next year. Payne has taken a position with the Wisconsin Counties Association, which means he will be done leading Sheboygan in March of next year. Payne has been a part of the Sheboygan County government for the...
seehafernews.com
Discussion Continues on One Day Two Rivers and Manitowoc Sharing Utilities
Citizens in Two Rivers on average pay higher utility rates than their neighbors in Manitowoc. This led to some Cool City residents asking “Will the city one day be able to purchase their basic utility needs from Manitowoc to balance the so-called economies of scale?”. City Manager Greg Buckley...
seehafernews.com
Area Heating Service Manager Urges Furnace Checks
With the arrival of a cold front, lakeshore area homeowners this week are switching from cooling to heating their homes. Kory Klein, Service Manager for Smokey Barbier Heating in Manitowoc says that now is the right time to have your furnace system checked over. “If you want to be proactive...
seehafernews.com
Three Men Rescued On Lake Winnebago After Their Catamaran Capsizes
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says it rescued three men after their catamaran capsized in rough water Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour had created waves five-to-seven feet high on Lake Winnebago. Rescuers say the men were on top of the capsized portion when...
