Bridge work may add an hour to I-285 commutes

Bridge reconstruction will require contractors to close lanes on I-285 for months. (GDOT)

Motorists using I-285 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road should expect to add an hour or more to their daily commutes starting this coming weekend and lasting for eight months.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced on Oct. 3 that its contractor for the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project will close one eastbound I-285 lane as early as Oct. 8. A westbound lane closure will follow one week later.

The contractor will be performing bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

“The traveling public should expect major disruptions to their daily commutes and driving routines during this time and should be prepared for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes,” GDOT Alternative Delivery Program Manager Marlo Clowers said in a news release.

Clowers urged motorists to leave earlier, use navigation apps to find alternate routes to avoid the construction area and to consider alternative commute options.

The closure schedule confirmation will follow other construction milestones that will provide some additional capacity for vehicles that maximize new connecting lane availability outside of the existing I-285 lanes. Those milestones will be:

Opening of the I-285 westbound connecting lane from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to past Roswell Road.

Opening of the northbound and southbound Ga. 400 to I-285 eastbound connecting lane to past Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Motorists can anticipate the closures once these milestones are completed and updated signage is in place.

The lane closures will shift with different phases of the project dealing with interior and exterior portions of the bridges.

Phase 1: Inside lanes will close on I-285 in each direction between Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road, so crews can reconstruct the interior portions of the I-285 bridges over Glenridge Drive, SR 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. A minimum of three lanes will be open in each direction. This phase will take approximately four months.

Phase 2: Traffic will shift to the inside lanes providing width for three travel lanes and the existing outside lanes will close to traffic so crews can demolish and reconstruct the exterior portions of the bridges. This phase also will take approximately four months.

All schedules are dependent on the weather, GDOT said.

GDOT has developed a video explaining the lane reductions with suggestions for motorists to consider when making plans for navigating around them.

The post Bridge work may add an hour to I-285 commutes appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .