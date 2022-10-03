CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against a disk jockey who allegedly failed to provide advertised services to numerous clients in West Virginia. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the court to prohibit her “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…”

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO