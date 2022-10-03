Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia
CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again in West Virginia; five virus-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total moved back over 1,000 Friday while five more virus-related deaths were reported. The active total, which dipped below 1,000 on Thursday, was at 1,022 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 288 new positive cases for the day.
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
West Virginia democrats urge governor to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions
West Virginia Democrats are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those who have been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in West Virginia after President Joe Biden did the same federally on Thursday.
New River Health nears completion of community complex
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A community-oriented expansion nears completion in Fayette County. New River Health is a staple in Fayette County, With offices and services across the area, many rely on NRH for their healthcare. In order to serve the community better, NRH began work on a community-oriented complex in 2019. NRH purchased the […]
WDTV
New inspector general for W.Va. Dept. of Homeland Security announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security has named James Stout as Inspector General. Stout has led an “exemplary career,” according to Jeff Sandy, Cabinet Secretary for WV DHS, and will bring considerable knowledge and experience to the position of Inspector General. In January...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
WDTV
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against a disk jockey who allegedly failed to provide advertised services to numerous clients in West Virginia. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the court to prohibit her “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…”
Raleigh Commission: State is responsible for inmate care
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Counties are not responsible for violations of civil rights alleged in a federal lawsuit, according to Raleigh County Commission. The allegations are outlined in a 54-page lawsuit filed against Southern Regional Jail and commissions in Greenbrier, Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, Summers and Wyoming counties. Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said on […]
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
West Virginia getting minivans to help with mobility
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has helped some agencies in the state procure eight accessible minivans that can be used to take people in rural areas to medical appointments and other places. The state Department of Transportation Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities’ Division of Public Transit got the vehicles through a federal program used […]
WDTV
W.Va. lawmakers split on Amendment One
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If passed by W.Va. voters in November, Amendment One would remove the authority of a W.Va. court, at any level, to intervene in state impeachment proceedings. On Wednesday, state lawmakers appeared split down party lines in their support. “It’s not a huge deal in my mind...
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
