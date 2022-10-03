ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matoaka, WV

clayconews.com

Governor Jim Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Team up for UTV Giveaway: Charlestown, West VIrginia

CHARLESTON, WV (October 6, 2022) – Governor Jim Justice today joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Note: Residency not required to win.
POLITICS
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WBOY 12 News

Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New River Health nears completion of community complex

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A community-oriented expansion nears completion in Fayette County. New River Health is a staple in Fayette County, With offices and services across the area, many rely on NRH for their healthcare. In order to serve the community better, NRH began work on a community-oriented complex in 2019. NRH purchased the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

New inspector general for W.Va. Dept. of Homeland Security announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security has named James Stout as Inspector General. Stout has led an “exemplary career,” according to Jeff Sandy, Cabinet Secretary for WV DHS, and will bring considerable knowledge and experience to the position of Inspector General. In January...
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases continue to dip in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Wednesday in West Virginia. The state’s active case total now sits at 1,002, down a little more than 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 367 new positive cases for the day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against a disk jockey who allegedly failed to provide advertised services to numerous clients in West Virginia. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the court to prohibit her “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…”
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WVNS

Raleigh Commission: State is responsible for inmate care

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Counties are not responsible for violations of civil rights alleged in a federal lawsuit, according to Raleigh County Commission. The allegations are outlined in a 54-page lawsuit filed against Southern Regional Jail and commissions in Greenbrier, Monroe, Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, Summers and Wyoming counties. Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia getting minivans to help with mobility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has helped some agencies in the state procure eight accessible minivans that can be used to take people in rural areas to medical appointments and other places. The state Department of Transportation Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities’ Division of Public Transit got the vehicles through a federal program used […]
POLITICS
WDTV

W.Va. lawmakers split on Amendment One

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If passed by W.Va. voters in November, Amendment One would remove the authority of a W.Va. court, at any level, to intervene in state impeachment proceedings. On Wednesday, state lawmakers appeared split down party lines in their support. “It’s not a huge deal in my mind...
POLITICS
WDTV

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

