Easy Mini Sausage Roll Recipe
Who doesn't love a good, old-fashioned pastry roll and a nice side of sausage for breakfast? If you want to get fancy with things and combine the two, the result is these incredible mini sausage rolls. These rolls are a great addition to any breakfast spread, and whether you're serving them as the main course or as a side, they always do the trick. The combination of the flaky pastry and herbed sausage is truly a match made in heaven.
Easy Homemade Chili Crisp Recipe
Are you back on your healthy meal prep grind and in search of flavorful additions to make those veggie bowls more appealing? Recipe developer and health coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for easy homemade chili crisp, which she recommends making for "meal prep and have on hand for meals throughout the week."
Baked Chile Relleno Recipe
If you've been looking for one of those dishes that is so gorgeous and tasty it will impress even the most discerning of diners, well hey, those aren't hard to find! But if you also want that dish that also happens to be easy to prepare, then you're in luck with this baked chile relleno recipe from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina. While traditional chile relleno is fried (oh, and it's pronounced liked chile RAY-EY-NO, by the way), this one uses classic ingredients and an alternative cooking method: baking.
Smuckers Is Upgrading Its Uncrustables Lineup In A Big Way
The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is, hands down, one of the greatest sandwiches of all time. While there are plenty of ways to get your PB&J fix — from the classic combo on white bread to an elevated take with fresh fruit and homemade sourdough — you can't forget the childhood classic, Uncrustables. Made by Smucker's and found in the frozen food aisle, the circular pockets of peanut butter and jelly are iconic. According to Cleveland.com, Smucker's produces about 3 million Uncrustables every single day and the brand is now valued at over $500 million.
Why Ina Garten Lets Mac And Cheese Sit Overnight And So Should You
Comfort foods, like mac and cheese, are the culinary equivalent of a big hug from your bestie. If you love the cheesy goodness of baked macaroni and cheese, you are not alone. For centuries, people loved mac and cheese. The first known recipe dates back to Northern Italy in the 1700s, according to the Smithsonian Magazine. Many credit Thomas Jefferson's enslaved chef James Hemmings for crafting the popular American version of the Italian dish (via Smithsonian Magazine). As a result, folks enjoyed Mac and cheese as a special treat during weekends and celebrations.
Baked Chicken Legs Recipe
There's no denying the fact that chicken is one of the most popular proteins that people regularly enjoy, especially at dinner time. When most people think of chicken recipes, chicken breasts come to mind due to their leanness and overall versatility. But why stop at just one type of chicken? There are plenty of other wonderful parts of the chicken that you can enjoy, including chicken legs. The chicken leg yields far more tender meat than a breast, not to mention they're much less dry. Add a special coating of spices to the outside of the chicken, and this is one of the best-baked chicken legs recipes out there.
Red Lobster Is All-Out Roasting Olive Garden's Pasta Deal On Twitter
Red Lobster's claws are coming out in the form of some pretty hilarious tweets trolling its one-time sister brand Olive Garden. The seafood joint was once owned by Darden Restaurants, which currently lists Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze as a few members of its portfolio. However, the company sold Red Lobster back in 2014 for $2.1 billion cash, according to a company press release, and apparently, the seafood chain is still a smidge bitter. Hence, a (seemingly) good-natured social media campaign was designed to point out Red Lobster's superiority over Olive Garden in one particular way.
Chicken Arroz Caldo With Jammy Eggs Recipe
Chicken arroz caldo with jammy eggs is a traditional Filipino dish that is easy and extremely filling. With a few simple tricks, you can get an affordable, flavorful rice and chicken dish on the table in under 40 minutes. Filipino food tends to take a no-frills, nose-to-table approach. Yet due...
Insomnia Cookies Wants To Haunt Your Taste Buds With Halloween Treats
If you haven't heard of Insomnia Cookies, you've missed a lot. The cookie company has been around for nearly two decades, and while it targets college students who stay up late, it's available to anyone who likes sugar and is within a reasonable distance of any of its 200+ outlets (so, almost anyone).
The Dairy Queen Secret Menu Item That's All About Sprinkles
Are secret menus the stuff of legends, or do your favorite fast-food stops have an underground menu we should know about? What began as a few fast foodies requesting healthier alternatives off the menu took off as fans shared their fast food creations with the world on social media. At times, a combination of two or more items on the menu, the occasional secret menu item — like Chipotle's quesadilla – becomes permanent, per Fast Food Menu Prices. Many fast-food restaurants have more to offer if you don't mind being considered a high-maintenance customer. Taste of Home spoke with 22 fast-food employees and TikTok users, and created a list of the best secret menu options from national chains like McDonald's to regional favorites like Dairy Queen.
Fast And Easy Southern Chicken Salad Sandwich Recipe
There's nothing quite like a homemade chicken salad sandwich when you want a comforting lunch. The creamy texture paired with the crunch of celery and onion is a combination that is best served on toast. Recipe developer, Erin Johnson, brings us this recipe for a fast and easy Southern-style chicken salad sandwich, which utilizes Duke's mayo and hard boiled eggs for a true Southern feel.
Costco's Cranberry Walnut Bread Has Thanksgiving Written All Over It
Is there any combination of food that says "fall" more than cranberries and walnuts? Cranberries, which are harvested from mid-September through early November, make a perfect colorful addition to everything this time of year, from sauces and pies to salads and even drinks. But they don't just add a tart, tasty zing to your Thanksgiving table. Cranberries also pack a high amount of healthy vitamins and antioxidants that can help boost the immune system and reduce the risk of a number of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, high cholesterol, and inflammation, according to Medical News Today. When paired with the protein and healthy Omega-3 fatty acids that are found in walnuts, you have the makings of a delicious, heart-healthy, immune-boosting autumn meal (via Healthline).
The Health Benefits Of Eating Pumpkin
It's official: Pumpkin season is here. As soon as Starbucks brings their pumpkin spice latte back to the menu at the end of summer, it is only a matter a time before stores and restaurants everywhere begin unleashing their own pumpkin-flavored fall treats. But while autumn just wouldn't feel the same without pumpkin lattes, breads, and pies, it turns out, pumpkin is more than just a fall fad. The hard-shelled squash actually delivers quite a few health benefits, so you might just be right to load up your plate with pumpkin products this season.
The Elaborate Frittata Rachael Ray Makes For Overnight Guests
When Rachael Ray and her husband John, bought their home in Tuscany Italy, in 2018, the daytime host was fulfilling a lifelong goal. "All of my life, all I ever wanted was to live in Italy," Ray reminisced on the Rachael Ray Show. Ray fell in love immediately with the land, which contained olive trees and a vineyard but lacked running water and suitable living space. During the two-day Season 17 premiere, Ray unveiled the newly renovated home, designed with entertaining in mind.
What Happened To St. James Soup Kitchen After Restaurant: Impossible?
Remember when celebrity chef Robert Irvine and the "Restaurant: Impossible” crew touched down in Newark, New Jersey, to give a much-need lift and upgrade to the struggling and outdated St. James Soup Kitchen? It was season 2, episode 16 of the long-running show, and Food Network described the soup kitchen project as Irvine's "biggest challenge to date.” The building had experienced a fire and related water damage, and the kitchen was in desperate need of new stoves, refrigeration, fryers, and other equipment.
Cheese Lovers Need To Know About Costco's Returning Advent Calendar
What kid doesn't look forward to Christmas Day? As soon as December rolls around, most of us probably remember anxiously counting down the days until Santa would come and deliver our piles of presents and stocking stuffers. But that joyful anticipation doesn't have to end once we grow up. In fact, these days, there are plenty of adult-theme advent calendars on the market that just might make the waiting even more fun than the big day itself.
Takeout-Inspired Chinese Chicken Recipe
Sometimes, you can get the taste of Chinese takeout without even leaving your home. When it comes to foods you order for takeout, Chinese is the go-to for many people and most people have the same local spot that they order from over and over again. This recipe for Chinese chicken is takeout-inspired. All you need is some chicken and a few additional ingredients for the delicious and flavorful sauce that compliments the chicken so well and voila, you have a takeout meal at home. Just serve over a bed of rice or noodles and you're in business!
Andrew Gruel May Have Started A New Toast Trend On Twitter
Let's say you're craving avocado toast for breakfast or a late-night snack — but you open the refrigerator to find that someone else has beaten you to the avocado that was just there the day before. It's a problem, sure, but it's not like you're out of options. Maybe there's some artisanal peanut butter in the pantry, or some pesto and feta cheese hiding in a corner of the fridge. Maybe you can track down some hummus and edamame or even a banana somewhere.
Red-Eye Gravy: Cracker Barrel's Bizarre Discontinued Sauce
Cracker Barrel — you know it from a mile away. It's an American breakfast institution marked by its cabin-like architecture, rocking chair-lined storefront, charming orange logo, and general store that sells tchotchkes and knick-knacks. The southern food kitchen is a one-stop-shop for sinful comfort food. The franchise is so popular, in fact, that each year Cracker Barrel serves 230 million hungry guests, turning over 210 million biscuits, 162 million eggs, and 140 million slices of bacon (per Cracker Barrel). The award-winning chain offers southern classics like chicken fried steak, fried pickles, and buttery grits. In addition to its classic menu, the homestyle restaurant recently added vegetarian options, like its new Impossible breakfast sausage.
