Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
2 police motorcycles crash during funeral escort
WALTHAM, Mass. — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving police motorcycles in Waltham, Massachusetts. The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. Two Waltham police motorcycle officers were doing a funeral escort when they crashed, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
WCVB
16-year-old girl dies, 3 others injured in crash on Interstate 190 in central Massachusetts
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A teenage girl died and three other young people were seriously Thursday night in a crash in Leominster, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The 16-year-old girl, a resident of Ayer, was a passenger in a Ford Mustang convertible that went off Interstate 190, down an embankment and into the woods at 7:10 p.m., state police said.
WMUR.com
1 dies of injuries suffered in multi-vehicle crash in Weare, police say
WEARE, N.H. — One driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Weare last week. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road last Thursday afternoon. Police said the drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries and were transported to Concord Hospital. One of the drivers, Patricia Herbert, has succumbed to those injuries, police said.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on highway in Leominster
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on a highway in Leominster on Thursday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 190 around 7 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother, nanny take stand in trial for South Boston crash that killed toddler
“I asked her if they had done an assessment for internal bleeding… When she said yes, and I said, ‘Stop. Let me hold him.’”. The mother and nanny of 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was killed as the result of a chain-reaction crash in 2018, relayed details of that tragic day to a Suffolk Superior Court jury Thursday.
whdh.com
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
WMUR.com
Nashua police says officers stopped more than 70 drivers Wednesday for driving more than 20 mph above speed limit
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police say they are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving throughout the city. Officers set up a heavy presence along the Everett Turnpike on Wednesday and stopped 147 cars in just five hours, officials said. More than half of those drivers were going at...
manchesterinklink.com
Man dies after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge
MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department. However the man, whose name was not yet released, died at CMC a short time later. Just before noon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Pickup driver has medical emergency, crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury, transit police say
BOSTON — Several passengers complained of minor injuries after a crash involving an MBTA bus and a vehicle in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Dixwell Street. Images from the scene show a black Chevy Silverado against the right side of an Ashmont Route 22 bus.
Leominster crash kills one, sends three others to hospital
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and sent multiple other people to the hospital, Thursday night. The single vehicle crash took place on Route 190 northbound, shortly after 7 p.m., according to officials. One person has died and three other...
WMUR.com
Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
WCVB
Emotional testimony begins in trial of driver charged in crash that killed toddler
BOSTON — Jurors heard opening statements and began to hear testimony Wednesday in the trial of a driver charged in a chain reaction crash that killed a toddler in a stroller. Charlene Casey, of South Boston, was charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with the July 25, 2018,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved missing person case: Salem man still missing 23 years later
SALEM, N.H. — Thursday marked 23 years since a Salem man was last seen at his home. Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened to him. Joseph Morawski, who was 72 years old at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 6, 1999. Morawski was last seen...
Framingham Police: Well-Being Check at McDonald’s Leads To Arrest For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the McDonald’s parking lot on Route 30 to conduct a well-being check on a man in a vehicle. The man was “asleep at the wheel. Once awakened he drove off and refused to stop for officers,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
WMUR.com
Man taken into custody after alleged stabbing in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in Manchester after a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, police said. Marc Cincotta, 62, was taken into custody at TownPlace Suites on Huse Road near South Willow Street around 7 p.m. Friday. Manchester police said earlier in...
Witness tearfully recalls trying to save 2-year-old Colin McGrath’s life in trial of Boston driver
A woman who tried in vain to save the life of a 2-year-old boy hit and killed by a van in South Boston tearfully recalled her efforts to jurors Wednesday as the driver charged with causing the fatal crash went on trial. “I just kept talking to Colin, telling him...
manchesterinklink.com
New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
WCVB
13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker
WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials
A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.
Comments / 8