Hudson, NH

WCVB

2 police motorcycles crash during funeral escort

WALTHAM, Mass. — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving police motorcycles in Waltham, Massachusetts. The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. Two Waltham police motorcycle officers were doing a funeral escort when they crashed, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
WALTHAM, MA
WMUR.com

1 dies of injuries suffered in multi-vehicle crash in Weare, police say

WEARE, N.H. — One driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Weare last week. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road last Thursday afternoon. Police said the drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries and were transported to Concord Hospital. One of the drivers, Patricia Herbert, has succumbed to those injuries, police said.
WEARE, NH
City
Accidents
State
New Hampshire State
Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
#Dirt Bikes#Traffic Accident#Kawasaki
WMUR.com

Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
WOLFEBORO, NH
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Helmets
WMUR.com

Man taken into custody after alleged stabbing in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in Manchester after a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, police said. Marc Cincotta, 62, was taken into custody at TownPlace Suites on Huse Road near South Willow Street around 7 p.m. Friday. Manchester police said earlier in...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

New collaborative police patrol aims to curtail speeding on Everett Turnpike

NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have partnered to address rising concerns from residents regarding aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike as well as some of the main roads throughout the city of Nashua. In conjunction with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, state...
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker

WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

