Cass County Sheriff: "Confident" early morning Harwood fire not accidental
(Harwood, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is giving is updating the public regarding an early morning fire that occurred in Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the department is "confident" the fire was not accidental, in a release shared to WDAY Radio. They are seeking the services of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, The State's Fire Marshal's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
North Dakota Highway Patrol seizes $850,00 of methamphetamine south of Thompson
(Thompson, ND) -- Authorities have seized approximately $850,000 worth of methamphetamine about a mile south of Thompson. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says state troopers made a traffic stop on I-29 at around 8:35 p.m. The trooper eventually searched the vehicle, and found 22.6 lbs of methamphetamine hidden inside a spare tire.
Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
Morning Fire in Harwood under investigation
(Harwood, ND) -- An early-morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that deputies responded, along with Harwood and the West Fargo rural fire departments, to the blaze around 3 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Wally Street.
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary
(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
Man charged in deadly 2021 Polk County crash pleads guilty
(Polk County, MN) -- A man charged in connection with a deadly 2021 Polk County crash is pleading guilty. Valentin Mendoza pleaded guilty this week to two counts of third-degree murder after a crash that killed two teens on Highway 220. Court records show Mendoza was going 75 miles per...
Man accused of attempted kidnapping in Hillsboro to undergo mental health evaluation
(Hillsboro, ND) -- A man accused of attempted kidnapping is set to undergo a mental health evaluation. A judge has ordered 62-year-old Mark Weibye to be evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and tried to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway in July.
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
Anonymous group releasing Cass County Sheriff's Office records
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County Sheriff is continuing to insistent that he has nothing to do with an anonymous group that is releasing department records. Deputy Mathew King says he isn't behind efforts to stir up the race for sheriff. Code 4 Media is at the center of the controversy after the group sent a large number of sheriff's department investigative documents to reporters and news outlets Monday. It was also the reason over 50 exit interviews from the last three-and-a-half years were released Tuesday.
