Fargo Park District Finance Director Mark Lentz: Fargo Sports Complex expected to increase property taxes by 4.55 mills
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is moving forward with new plans to continue construction of the Fargo Sports Complex. Fargo Park District Finance Director Broc Lentz joined WDAY's The Coffee Club to speak on the upcoming "Phase Two" of the Fargo Sports Complex, following the approval of the district's 2023 budget. The new plans would add two new ice sheets, four basketball hard courts, two community rooms, an indoor play area with birthday rooms, and six indoor pickleball courts, in addition to their previous plans.
Fargo attorneys advocate on behalf of ballot measure to legalize marijuana use in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo attorneys, including one who previously served as a law enforcement officer, are advocating on behalf of Measure 2, which if approved by voters, would allow North Dakotans, 21 and older, to possess and purchase small amounts of marijuana. "My views have been formed by being...
Community service officer in West Fargo becomes first to promote to position of sworn police officer
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Police Officer is the first in the department's history to be promoted to the position from Community Service Officer. "I got to meet a lot of other members of the department, and I got very familiar with the department and they got to get familiar with me, and I think that really helped me as I went through my training process and speed things along," said Officer Tyler Todd.
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski: city needs facility to support homeless people with mental health issues
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief says some of the homeless people downtown need more than just a place to stay. "'So we've got a homeless population. There is a fair percentage of those people who have significant mental health issues and we don't have a facility for them," said Dave Zibolski.
Month Of September Summary: Slightly Above Average Temperatures And Dry
The month of September is now behind us. It was a fairly nice month in my opinion but how did it stack compared to past September?. September 2022 was slightly above average in temperatures, with both high and overnight lows. I still consider this average, but a few locations were constantly a little warmer than they usually are. This is likely due to the lack of rain that fell around the area, drier soils would make it easier to warm up quicker than moist soils. Most areas fell well below average on the amount of rainfall that usually falls. Fargo received 20% of the normal amount of rain. Most of North Dakota into Minnesota received 20-40% of the normal amount.
UPS hiring 130 seasonal workers in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Another national company is looking to hire here in Fargo. UPS says it is hiring 130 seasonal workers in the city. The company is hosting a job fair this Saturday, October 8th in the 39-hundred block of 12th Avenue North. UPS expects to hire more than 100-thousand...
Morning Fire in Harwood under investigation
(Harwood, ND) -- An early-morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that deputies responded, along with Harwood and the West Fargo rural fire departments, to the blaze around 3 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Wally Street.
Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
Report: Fargo spend nearly ten percent above national average on household bills
(Fargo, ND) -- As it turns out, living in Fargo is actually fairly expensive compared to the rest of the country. Personal Finance website doxoINSIGHTS has released its 2022 Household Spend Report, which shows that Fargo residents pay upwards of $2,197 per month on household bills, which is 9.7% higher than national average.
Anonymous group releasing Cass County Sheriff's Office records
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County Sheriff is continuing to insistent that he has nothing to do with an anonymous group that is releasing department records. Deputy Mathew King says he isn't behind efforts to stir up the race for sheriff. Code 4 Media is at the center of the controversy after the group sent a large number of sheriff's department investigative documents to reporters and news outlets Monday. It was also the reason over 50 exit interviews from the last three-and-a-half years were released Tuesday.
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary
(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
Update: Moorhead man now facing charges after Downtown Fargo shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man is now facing charges in connection with a downtown Fargo shooting. 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson has been officially charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and terrorizing. He is accused of shooting another man in the chest last Friday night while he and others were playing video games in the 600 block of Main Avenue.
Fargo woman facing charges after allegedly threatening officers
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo woman is facing charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. The incident in question happened Tuesday evening in the 900 block of 42nd Street South. Officers say the woman refused to come out of the apartment for nearly an hour, then approached officers with a sharp object.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping in Hillsboro to undergo mental health evaluation
(Hillsboro, ND) -- A man accused of attempted kidnapping is set to undergo a mental health evaluation. A judge has ordered 62-year-old Mark Weibye to be evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and tried to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway in July.
Man charged in deadly 2021 Polk County crash pleads guilty
(Polk County, MN) -- A man charged in connection with a deadly 2021 Polk County crash is pleading guilty. Valentin Mendoza pleaded guilty this week to two counts of third-degree murder after a crash that killed two teens on Highway 220. Court records show Mendoza was going 75 miles per...
10-05-22 The Coffee Club Hour 3
00:30 - Dave Leker & Broc Lietz - Fargo Park District. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club.
