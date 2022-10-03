Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Driver cited after beet truck rolls
Grand Forks - A man was hurt in a beet truck rollover in Grand Forks County yesterday morning. The State Patrol says 37-year old Thor Dahl of Houston, Texas was leaving a field southwest of Grand Forks and was heading to a sugar beet pile in Reynolds when he rolled his semi. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff: "Confident" early morning Harwood fire not accidental
(Harwood, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is giving is updating the public regarding an early morning fire that occurred in Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the department is "confident" the fire was not accidental, in a release shared to WDAY Radio. They are seeking the services of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, The State's Fire Marshal's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
One hurt after overturning beet truck in Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after overturning a beet truck in Grand Forks County Wednesday morning. Deputies say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on CR 6. They say 37-year-old, Thor Dahl, of Texas was heading east to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Morning Fire in Harwood under investigation
(Harwood, ND) -- An early-morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that deputies responded, along with Harwood and the West Fargo rural fire departments, to the blaze around 3 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Wally Street.
kfgo.com
Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary
(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Federal Aviation Administration awards $2.5M to "Vets to Wings" pilot training program at UND
(Fargo, ND) -- Senator John Hoeven announced the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $2.5 million award for a new veteran pilot training program at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Hoeven says the program, among other services, can help veterans cover the gap for costs not included under the GI Bill and other benefits, including Federal Tuition Assistance.
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
kfgo.com
Man charged in deadly crash in Polk County in 2021 pleads guilty
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens near East Grand Forks has pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree murder. Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220. A crash report showed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trfradio.com
Several Complaints Reported — “Someone rummaged through my vehicle last night”
Thief River Falls Police responded to a number of complaints of vehicle tampering early Thursday morning. Calls came from the 100 and 500 blocks of South Tindolph, the 300 block of South Kneale, the 400 block of South Crocker, and the 200 block of North Maple. Items taken in the...
valleynewslive.com
Thief River Falls Police warn of car break-ins
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. Valley News Live) - Thief River Falls Police have taken a number of reports of vehicles gone through Wednesday night with items stolen from some of the cars. They say, “We encourage our residents to avoid leaving anything of value in parked vehicles and to take measures to secure automobiles.”
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man accused of attempted kidnapping in Hillsboro to undergo mental health evaluation
(Hillsboro, ND) -- A man accused of attempted kidnapping is set to undergo a mental health evaluation. A judge has ordered 62-year-old Mark Weibye to be evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and tried to kidnap her outside the Hillsboro Subway in July.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 6, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Seth Duane Woodrow Hibl, 43, no address provided, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Joshua Ismael Portillo-Hernandez, 33, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police looking to identify suspects in criminal mischief case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting help from the public to identifying two men allegedly causing trouble in the downtown area. The department posted surveillance photos on their Facebook page asking for people to let them know if they recognize the men...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
Comments / 0