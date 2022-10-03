ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Driver cited after beet truck rolls

Grand Forks - A man was hurt in a beet truck rollover in Grand Forks County yesterday morning. The State Patrol says 37-year old Thor Dahl of Houston, Texas was leaving a field southwest of Grand Forks and was heading to a sugar beet pile in Reynolds when he rolled his semi. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still...
CROOKSTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Sheriff: "Confident" early morning Harwood fire not accidental

(Harwood, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is giving is updating the public regarding an early morning fire that occurred in Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the department is "confident" the fire was not accidental, in a release shared to WDAY Radio. They are seeking the services of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, The State's Fire Marshal's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
HARWOOD, ND
Kickin Country 100.5

How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?

In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
ADA, MN
valleynewslive.com

One hurt after overturning beet truck in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is hurt after overturning a beet truck in Grand Forks County Wednesday morning. Deputies say it happened around 9:45 a.m. on CR 6. They say 37-year-old, Thor Dahl, of Texas was heading east to the sugar beet pile at Reynolds...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"

(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Morning Fire in Harwood under investigation

(Harwood, ND) -- An early-morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that deputies responded, along with Harwood and the West Fargo rural fire departments, to the blaze around 3 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Wally Street.
HARWOOD, ND
kfgo.com

Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary

(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Federal Aviation Administration awards $2.5M to "Vets to Wings" pilot training program at UND

(Fargo, ND) -- Senator John Hoeven announced the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $2.5 million award for a new veteran pilot training program at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Hoeven says the program, among other services, can help veterans cover the gap for costs not included under the GI Bill and other benefits, including Federal Tuition Assistance.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Thief River Falls Police warn of car break-ins

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. Valley News Live) - Thief River Falls Police have taken a number of reports of vehicles gone through Wednesday night with items stolen from some of the cars. They say, “We encourage our residents to avoid leaving anything of value in parked vehicles and to take measures to secure automobiles.”
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"

(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
CASS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 6, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Seth Duane Woodrow Hibl, 43, no address provided, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Joshua Ismael Portillo-Hernandez, 33, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Traill County teen goes missing

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
CASS COUNTY, ND

