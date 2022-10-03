The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is pleased to announce its first ever podcast, The Builders’ Table, is now available for download. Launched Oct. 3, this podcast will feature construction industry leaders and professionals to educate, empower and engage listeners on the importance of the industry. The Builders’ Table will address the need to inspire the next generation of craft professionals through in-depth conversations and develop solutions that will move our industry forward.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO