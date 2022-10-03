Read full article on original website
Air Conditioners Meet Jan. 1 DOE Efficiency Standards
Johnson Controls has launched a new line of 14.3 SEER2 residential air conditioners designed to meet the upcoming Department of Energy efficiency standards that go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The redesigned air conditioners are available in 1.5 to 5 tons and feature aluminum alloy micro-channel coils to ensure maximum energy efficiency and durability at an entry-level price point. The new product line is available for YORK, Luxaire, Coleman, Champion, Fraser-Johnston, Guardian and Evcon brands.
Frameless Hardware Co. and Friese Foundation Invest in Glazier Education through the National Glass Association
The National Glass Association (NGA) is pleased to announce that the Frameless Hardware Company (FHC) and the Friese Foundation have committed to continue and increase respective generous support of glass and glazing industry education in 2023 through MyGlassClass.com. Formed by industry veterans Chris Hanstad and Barry Sutherland, FHC has positioned...
‘The Lighting Controls Podcast’ Raises Awareness about Lighting Controls
The National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD) and the Lighting Controls Association (LCA) have announced a collaboration on a new podcast seeking to raise awareness and expertise in lighting controls. Produced every two weeks for audio listening on popular podcast apps or watching on a dedicated YouTube channel, “The...
Marvin to Partner in Well Living Lab’s Test Home
The Well Living Lab has announced that Alliance member Marvin, a Minnesota-based, family-owned and -led company known for its window and door manufacturing, will be its partner in developing a Well Living Lab test home. The Well Living Lab Test Home: A Marvin Collaboration is anticipated to open in 2023...
NCCER Releases Podcast Featuring Construction Industry Leaders
The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is pleased to announce its first ever podcast, The Builders’ Table, is now available for download. Launched Oct. 3, this podcast will feature construction industry leaders and professionals to educate, empower and engage listeners on the importance of the industry. The Builders’ Table will address the need to inspire the next generation of craft professionals through in-depth conversations and develop solutions that will move our industry forward.
