ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
FanSided

Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs

The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
MLB
The Blade

Gunfire halts Whitmer-Central Catholic football game

The Central Catholic at Whitmer football game was halted abruptly Friday night when a flurry of shots were fired from outside Memorial Stadium, causing a panic as players and spectators fled to seek safety. The shots came from the Whitmer Drive (west) side of the stadium.  The game was halted immediately after the shots rang out, and police and emergency crews began arriving on the Whitmer campus within minutes. As far as the game, one that likely will ultimately decide the final Three Rivers Athletic Conference football title, Whitmer hung in with four-time defending champion Central Catholic until midway in the second quarter.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Arizona Cardinals#Bank Of America Stadium
FanSided

Bullpen, late inning defensive alignment costs Cardinals

The Cardinals were well on their way toward a stress-free Game 1 victory over the Phillies, until they weren’t. In the ninth inning, with a 2-0 lead, star closer Ryan Helsley lost control of his fastball and got into a bases-loaded jam. He then departed with trainers with an apparent hand or finger injury and left manager Oli Marmol with a decision.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals fans can’t believe 9th inning collapse vs. Phillies: Best memes and tweets

The Phillies sent shockwaves through St. Louis as the Cardinals completely collapsed in the ninth inning, blowing a 2-0 lead. Game 1 of the NL Wildcard series between the Cardinals and the Phillies had a perfect narrative ready to go. Rookie Juan Yepez hit the first go-ahead pinch-hit home run in team playoff history. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina had a youngster to thank for a victorious start to their final postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy