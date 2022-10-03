Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs
The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Gunfire halts Whitmer-Central Catholic football game
The Central Catholic at Whitmer football game was halted abruptly Friday night when a flurry of shots were fired from outside Memorial Stadium, causing a panic as players and spectators fled to seek safety. The shots came from the Whitmer Drive (west) side of the stadium. The game was halted immediately after the shots rang out, and police and emergency crews began arriving on the Whitmer campus within minutes. As far as the game, one that likely will ultimately decide the final Three Rivers Athletic Conference football title, Whitmer hung in with four-time defending champion Central Catholic until midway in the second quarter.
Ryan Helsley injury makes Cardinals collapse even more devastating
Things might get even worse for the St. Louis Cardinals after the ninth-inning collapse with Ryan Helsley’s status in flux due to injury. Friday was rough for the St. Louis Cardinals, who blew a 2-0 lead in the top of the ninth to lose Game 1 of the NL Wildcard series against the Phillies.
Bullpen, late inning defensive alignment costs Cardinals
The Cardinals were well on their way toward a stress-free Game 1 victory over the Phillies, until they weren’t. In the ninth inning, with a 2-0 lead, star closer Ryan Helsley lost control of his fastball and got into a bases-loaded jam. He then departed with trainers with an apparent hand or finger injury and left manager Oli Marmol with a decision.
Cardinals fans can’t believe 9th inning collapse vs. Phillies: Best memes and tweets
The Phillies sent shockwaves through St. Louis as the Cardinals completely collapsed in the ninth inning, blowing a 2-0 lead. Game 1 of the NL Wildcard series between the Cardinals and the Phillies had a perfect narrative ready to go. Rookie Juan Yepez hit the first go-ahead pinch-hit home run in team playoff history. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina had a youngster to thank for a victorious start to their final postseason.
