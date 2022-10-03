Read full article on original website
Fargo Park District Finance Director Mark Lentz: Fargo Sports Complex expected to increase property taxes by 4.55 mills
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Park District is moving forward with new plans to continue construction of the Fargo Sports Complex. Fargo Park District Finance Director Broc Lentz joined WDAY's The Coffee Club to speak on the upcoming "Phase Two" of the Fargo Sports Complex, following the approval of the district's 2023 budget. The new plans would add two new ice sheets, four basketball hard courts, two community rooms, an indoor play area with birthday rooms, and six indoor pickleball courts, in addition to their previous plans.
Dillworth Fire Chief steps down, citing recent events
(Dilworth, MN) -- A 10-year veteran of Dilworth's Fire Department is backing away from his leadership position. Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting is stepping down from the position, citing the need to take more personal time. Empting says he will assume the role of a firefighter, and is excited for "new blood" to lead the department in the future. He says the decision will free up more time, which he says has become more important to him due to events that have happened in the last three or four months.
West Fargo Police and Fire department heads share details on upcoming half-cent sales tax ballot measure
(West Fargo, ND) -- The heads of the West Fargo Police and Fire Departments are joining WDAY's The Coffee Club to clarify details on the half-cent sales tax ballot measure voters will see on November 8th. West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness and West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller say...
Fargo attorneys advocate on behalf of ballot measure to legalize marijuana use in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo attorneys, including one who previously served as a law enforcement officer, are advocating on behalf of Measure 2, which if approved by voters, would allow North Dakotans, 21 and older, to possess and purchase small amounts of marijuana. "My views have been formed by being...
Community service officer in West Fargo becomes first to promote to position of sworn police officer
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Police Officer is the first in the department's history to be promoted to the position from Community Service Officer. "I got to meet a lot of other members of the department, and I got very familiar with the department and they got to get familiar with me, and I think that really helped me as I went through my training process and speed things along," said Officer Tyler Todd.
Fargo PD looking for recruits for fourth class of Police Academy
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is actively seeking recruits for the fourth class of the Fargo Police Academy. The Fargo Police Training and Development Unit will work with each candidate and the following minimum requirements need to be met to apply:. Individuals must be at least 21 years...
Cass County Sheriff: "Confident" early morning Harwood fire not accidental
(Harwood, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office is giving is updating the public regarding an early morning fire that occurred in Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the department is "confident" the fire was not accidental, in a release shared to WDAY Radio. They are seeking the services of North Dakota's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, The State's Fire Marshal's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski: city needs facility to support homeless people with mental health issues
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief says some of the homeless people downtown need more than just a place to stay. "'So we've got a homeless population. There is a fair percentage of those people who have significant mental health issues and we don't have a facility for them," said Dave Zibolski.
M State receives $350K grant to fund new electric vehicle training program for students
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota State Community and Technical College is hosting a celebratory open house at the college’s state-of-the-art Transportation Center in Moorhead, after the school was awarded a federal grant for a new electric vehicle training program for students. The $350K grant was awarded by the National Science Foundation.
UPS hiring 130 seasonal workers in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Another national company is looking to hire here in Fargo. UPS says it is hiring 130 seasonal workers in the city. The company is hosting a job fair this Saturday, October 8th in the 39-hundred block of 12th Avenue North. UPS expects to hire more than 100-thousand...
Month Of September Summary: Slightly Above Average Temperatures And Dry
The month of September is now behind us. It was a fairly nice month in my opinion but how did it stack compared to past September?. September 2022 was slightly above average in temperatures, with both high and overnight lows. I still consider this average, but a few locations were constantly a little warmer than they usually are. This is likely due to the lack of rain that fell around the area, drier soils would make it easier to warm up quicker than moist soils. Most areas fell well below average on the amount of rainfall that usually falls. Fargo received 20% of the normal amount of rain. Most of North Dakota into Minnesota received 20-40% of the normal amount.
Morning Fire in Harwood under investigation
(Harwood, ND) -- An early-morning fire in Harwood remains under investigation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that deputies responded, along with Harwood and the West Fargo rural fire departments, to the blaze around 3 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Wally Street.
Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
Amazon Fulfillment Center celebrates one year in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's first Amazon Fulfillment Center is celebrating a year of operating in Fargo. Officials say there haven't been many hurdles to overcome in the facility's first year in the state. General Manager Martin Purdy says the facility has brought in over three million unique items and that workers have filled orders for more than two million customers.
Driver cited after beet truck rolls
Grand Forks - A man was hurt in a beet truck rollover in Grand Forks County yesterday morning. The State Patrol says 37-year old Thor Dahl of Houston, Texas was leaving a field southwest of Grand Forks and was heading to a sugar beet pile in Reynolds when he rolled his semi. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
Report: Fargo spend nearly ten percent above national average on household bills
(Fargo, ND) -- As it turns out, living in Fargo is actually fairly expensive compared to the rest of the country. Personal Finance website doxoINSIGHTS has released its 2022 Household Spend Report, which shows that Fargo residents pay upwards of $2,197 per month on household bills, which is 9.7% higher than national average.
Anonymous group releasing Cass County Sheriff's Office records
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County Sheriff is continuing to insistent that he has nothing to do with an anonymous group that is releasing department records. Deputy Mathew King says he isn't behind efforts to stir up the race for sheriff. Code 4 Media is at the center of the controversy after the group sent a large number of sheriff's department investigative documents to reporters and news outlets Monday. It was also the reason over 50 exit interviews from the last three-and-a-half years were released Tuesday.
More than $100K in stolen property recovered following burglary
(Fargo, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff says more than $100K in stolen property was recovered after a burglary in rural Warren. The department received the report of the burglary Monday, October 3rd. The stolen items were recovered following an investigation. The sheriff is not providing details on what was stolen. The suspect arrested is identified as 42-year-old Alvorado, Minnesota resident Christopher Arnet Wilson. He's facing charges including Burglary and Felony Theft. The investigation is ongoing.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
