Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 - giving him the American League record. Sitting there every step of the way during his incredible season was his wife. Samantha Bracksieck made headlines on Tuesday night with her outfit following Judge's historic mark. She...
Boomer Esiason Names 'True Home Run King' After Aaron Judge's Record

Longtime sports media personality Boomer Esiason weighed in on the Home Run King debate after Aaron Judge hit No. 62 on Tuesday night. Many people still view Barry Bonds as the all-time leader after he hit 73 homers in 2001. Others believe his activity during the steroid era should disqualify him from the conversation.
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
