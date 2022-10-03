Read full article on original website
Related
Bethel, Alaska voters approve Prop. 1, banishing future city-imposed mask mandates
Voters in Bethel, Alaska have had enough of mask mandates. On Oct. 4, 2022, they passed a ballot proposition banning city officials from enacting a mask mandate in the community. By a vote of 323 to 297, voters approved a proposition on the Oct. 4 ballot that amended municipal code...
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 16 – 30
Autumn Swope, 19 Violate Conditions of Release 31 Days,. Resist/Interfere with Arrest 1 Yr. Prob. Christopher L. Edwards, 19 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release $150. Nick Joe Beebe, 39 2nd Degree Harassment 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Isaac M. Berlin, 34 2nd Degree Harassment $150. Stephanita Evan, 28...
KYUK
Bethel voters decide to keep the city's alcohol laws as they are
Bethel voted in a municipal election on Oct. 4 to keep alcohol laws in the city as they are. A question posed to voters on the Oct. 4 ballot asked whether or not businesses should be able to open stores selling beer and wine. Currently, beer and wine are only allowed at permitted restaurants; voters decided it should stay that way.
