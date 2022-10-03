ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome County, ID

kmvt

Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A structure is a total loss after an afternoon fire in Jerome County, on Wednesday. The call came in just before 2 p.m. at 75 North, 200 West, near Interstate 84. Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments responded to the incident. A large plume...
ksl.com

'Nothing short of a miracle': Critically injured Idaho trooper released from hospital

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman killed in crash on US 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho — A crash Sunday morning at US Highway 93 and East 200 North Road killed a 68-year-old woman from Shoshone, Idaho State Police said early Monday. At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Volkswagen Beetle was headed east on E 200 N and a Toyota Camry was headed south on US 93 when, according to ISP, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled onto US 93 and was struck by the Toyota.
kmvt

Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
Idaho State Journal

SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84

Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler’s shirt declared him to be a “warrior” upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said “Superman” considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he’s making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
onfocus.news

Heavy Police Presence ends in 7 Arrests

Town of Hansen (OnFocus) On October 6th 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper. Through the search they recovered a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Heroin from the residences. Investigators also seized a large quantity of...
kmvt

BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A BASE Jumper is counting his blessings, after an incident that required a canyon rescue on Wednesday evening. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Sheriff Search and Rescue and Magic Valley SORT Team all responded to the north side of the Snake River Canyon before 5:30 Wednesday evening.
eastidahonews.com

Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed

RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
kmvt

Jerome Police needs help in identifying suspect in a recent shooting

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a recent shooting. On September 24th, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Davis Street. The victim went to the hospital before law enforcement’s arrival, and is...
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls

For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
kmvt

Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
kmvt

Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls will be transformed to a fall lover’s paradise for the annual Oktoberfest Festival Friday and Saturday. The annual event brings people from all over the Magic Valley to downtown Twin Falls, where people are able to enjoy food, beer, shopping, and games all the way down Main Ave.
