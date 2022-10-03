Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A structure is a total loss after an afternoon fire in Jerome County, on Wednesday. The call came in just before 2 p.m. at 75 North, 200 West, near Interstate 84. Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments responded to the incident. A large plume...
ksl.com
'Nothing short of a miracle': Critically injured Idaho trooper released from hospital
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
Three Injured in Head-on Crash Sunday in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday evening while two others were taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Jerome. Emergency crews responded at around 8:23 p.m. on State Highway 25 for a Toyota Corolla and Buick Regal that hit head-on, according to Idaho State Police. A 48-year-old woman from Twin Falls in the Corolla had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital. A 32-year-old woman driver of the Buick and her 69-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour. Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
Woman killed in crash on US 93 in Jerome County
JEROME, Idaho — A crash Sunday morning at US Highway 93 and East 200 North Road killed a 68-year-old woman from Shoshone, Idaho State Police said early Monday. At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Volkswagen Beetle was headed east on E 200 N and a Toyota Camry was headed south on US 93 when, according to ISP, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled onto US 93 and was struck by the Toyota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Semi-truck flips in Twin Falls County, sending one to the hospital
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver is lucky to be alive after his truck flipped over Tuesday morning in Twin Falls County. A little before 10 a.m., emergency crew responded to the call of a single vehicle incident involving a truck that flipped in the area 3375 North and 3800 East in Twin Falls County, just south of the City of Hansen.
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
kmvt
Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office arrest man for enticing a child in quick-moving undercover operation
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of enticing a child through the use of a telecommunication device. Officers made the arrest on the morning of September 28th. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the incident late Tuesday night on social media....
SUPERMAN: Trooper returns home after being critically injured when struck by car on I-84
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler’s shirt declared him to be a “warrior” upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said “Superman” considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the fact that he’s making an amazing recovery. Wendler walked out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on...
RELATED PEOPLE
onfocus.news
Heavy Police Presence ends in 7 Arrests
Town of Hansen (OnFocus) On October 6th 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper. Through the search they recovered a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Heroin from the residences. Investigators also seized a large quantity of...
kmvt
BASE Jumper rescued after being stuck on canyon wall Wednesday evening
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A BASE Jumper is counting his blessings, after an incident that required a canyon rescue on Wednesday evening. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Sheriff Search and Rescue and Magic Valley SORT Team all responded to the north side of the Snake River Canyon before 5:30 Wednesday evening.
eastidahonews.com
Owner finds ‘unmentionable things’ done to cow before it was killed
RICHFIELD — An investigation is underway in central Idaho after a cow was killed and mutilated. The incident happened on property north of Richfield, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies began investigating after receiving a “disturbing report” about the mutilation of the animal.
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmvt
Jerome Police needs help in identifying suspect in a recent shooting
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a recent shooting. On September 24th, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Davis Street. The victim went to the hospital before law enforcement’s arrival, and is...
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls
I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
kmvt
Youth Assessment Centers coming to Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new tool to help divert youth away from juvenile detention and probation is coming to Idaho, thanks to funding from the State of Idaho. The state allocated 6.5 million dollars to help make this a reality, and through a grant funding process, different districts were able to apply to form assessment centers in their area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
Twin Falls annual Oktoberfest to be held this weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls will be transformed to a fall lover’s paradise for the annual Oktoberfest Festival Friday and Saturday. The annual event brings people from all over the Magic Valley to downtown Twin Falls, where people are able to enjoy food, beer, shopping, and games all the way down Main Ave.
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
kmvt
Chobani increases wages for Twin Falls plant workers – up 20-30% total in 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is increasing wages once again, representing their second market based increase this year, bringing the total wage increase up 20-30%. The increase applies to all hourly manufacturing employees at Chobani’s Twin Falls plant. Starting hourly salary for entry level manufacturing employees is...
Watch: Proof That This Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Is Haunted
Some say that the proof is in the pudding and those of a younger generation may say 'pictures, or it didn't happen'. Well, I don't know if pudding was involved in these events but there is definitely picture proof that Milner's Gate in Twin Falls may be haunted by a mischievous spirit.
Comments / 0