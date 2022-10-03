ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?

We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.

Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James, Even If King James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record

There is not a week that passes by in the NBA world without some mention of the GOAT debate. It is basketball's eternal question, who is the greatest player in the league's history? Many players have cases made for them, including the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. But one man remains the consensus pick for most people, and that is His Airness, Michael Jordan.
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
James Harden
Montrezl Harrell
Joel Embiid
De'anthony Melton
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Warriors Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Golden State

Every era of NBA basketball is defined by a dynasty. Without fail, a team emerges as the team to beat until their players are too old to win anymore. The Boston Celtics were the original dynasty. The Los Angeles Lakers took the mantle from them. Still, perhaps the best-known NBA dynasty is the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Heat Trade Sends John Collins To Miami

Sometimes, you can create a new problem by fixing another one. NBA teams have similar balances to strike. Suppose you have trouble communicating. Plenty of people do. Perhaps you seek therapy and work through the issues. Congratulations – only, now you can’t stop communicating. You’ve become an annoying person.
NBA Analysis Network

This Magic-Pelicans Trade Features Cole Anthony

Rebuilding NBA teams put their fans in a unique position. Rooting for your favorite team to lose inevitably feels wrong. If you’ve ever rooted for a rebuilding team, you know what we’re talking about. When your favorite team scores, you feel good. When they win, you feel even better. Then, it dawns on you:
NBA Analysis Network

NBA GMs Vote On Most Underrated Offseason Move

The 2022 NBA offseason produced plenty of player movement as multiple All-Stars got traded. While those deals and other trade rumors dominated the headlines, some transactions flew under the radar and could have a major impact on teams during the upcoming season. Recently the annual NBA App GM survey was...
NBA Analysis Network

Projected Top 2023 NBA Draft Picks Put On Show Head-to-Head

Basketball fans were in for a treat when the G League Elite squad hosted Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, Nevada for a preseason game. Normally, international teams coming stateside won’t draw a ton of attention, but this game was a hot ticket because of who is on 92. Victor Wembanyama is on the 92 roster and is believed by many to be the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft class.
